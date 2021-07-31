A Professor from Washington University Receives 2 Major Awards for Her Comic Book

Senad Palic/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - Faculty of Arts & Science at Washington University in St. Louis is currently celebrating the winning of 2 major awards of their professor in comic book studies field. She is Rebecca Wanzo, a professor and chair of women, gender, and sexuality studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

Her winning book title is “The Content of Caricature: African American Comic Art and Political Belonging” published by New York University Press. Previously, the book won the Katherine Singer Kovács Book Award for outstanding scholarship in cinema and media studies from the Society for Cinema and Media Studies.

Inside the book, Wanzo explores how Black cartoonists turn the visual idea in their mind to the caricature, then deploying it to criticize how African Americans became discriminated against from the idea of ideal citizenship. Generally, she examines a long tradition of African-American cartoonists using racist caricatures as their voice from the discrimination.

“The Content of Our Caricature: African American Comic Art and Political Belonging” won the 2021 Eisner Award for Best Academic/Scholarly Work. The Eisner Award is named after the comics creator and graphic novelist Will Eisner. The award is sometimes known as “the Oscars of comics” because it is considered the most prestigious honor in the comic book industry.

The book also won the 2021 Charles Hatfield Book Prize from the Comics Studies Society (CSS). CSS is the first professional society of comics scholars in the United States. This community wants to engage in the comics world while improving comics teaching and is committed to the critical study of comics.

