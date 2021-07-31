St. Louis University launches a new dual master's degree for faster study

Hush Naidoo/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - Saint Louis University, or SLU, offers a dual graduate degree including the Master of Public Health, and the Physician Assistant with the Master of Medical Science degree. The dual degree will be available at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

Students will begin their studies with Master of Public Health (MPH) classes and then go on to Physician Assistant (PA) classes. With three classes overlaying both programs, the program is done faster than if the two programs were taken separately.

The PA/MPH dual degree program is designed to provide students with information that will make it easier for them to be working clinics and the profession as a leader.

SLU PA Associate Professor Genevieve DelRosario said the addition of a Master of Public Health gave the students a broader perspective of public and population health. It will be useful to students who planned to work with less-served populations in clinics and public health departments funded by the federal government.

Anne Sebert Kuhlmann, the director of the SLU MPH program, agrees that the two degrees included in this dual degree program complement one another in ways that are very helpful to students. Students in the dual degree program may engage in and pursue evidence-based and multidisciplinary studies at the intersection of health and community.

Kuhlmann said, “By completing both degrees, students develop the clinical, research, intervention and policy skills that focus on medicine within the context of the major issues and concerns of public health.”

Three students were selected to pilot the dual degree program started in June 2020, because of the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you have further questions about the degree, reach them via email at dchs@health.slu.edu.

