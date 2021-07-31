The Coalition receives $5 million in funding from The State of Missouri investment

Kindel media/Pexels

ST. LOUIS, MO – Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition is glad to receive $5 million funding to expand their programs. The funding came from The State of Missouri investment in children in foster care. It includes in social services portion of the FY budget with $90 million in total, signed by Governor Mike Parson on July 1, 2021.

This initiative to help children would not have been possible without the bipartisan efforts of Missouri 197 lawmakers.

Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition had a vision “A Place to Come home for Every Child.” With the philanthropic supports from individuals and communities, they will be one step closer to their vision.

To achieve their vision with the support from the funding, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition will create their new and expanded services includes:

- Enhancing the recruitment of African-American foster parents to reduce racial disparities in St. Louis City and County.

- Recruitment and training for specialized homes for severely traumatized children

- Geographical expansion in the Franklin, Warren, and Lincoln areas

- Making metro St. Louis foster care into one of the most supportive foster/adoption communities in the country.

The key expansion is the Coalition re-establishing RESPOND, a program to search for African American foster parents for African American children. Howard and Vickie Denson have developed it in the 1990s. RESPOND was disbanded due to the lack of funding.

There are 4,500 children in foster care in the metro region. The average age of a child in foster care is 8 ½ years old. The Coalition currently serves 1,248 children annually, thanks to the support from individuals, communities.

