Megan Meier Foundation will hold several fundraising events

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Megan Meier Foundation will hold few fundraising events to contribute to making a change for the community and the people struggling with bullying, cyberbullying, or even suicide. The foundation was founded in 2021 in memory of Tine Meier’s thirteen years old daughter who took her own life after an adult neighbor cyberbullied Megan and pretended to be a boy on MySpace.

Each year the Megan Meier Foundation would hold events such as fundraising events, outreach events, and presentations to provide resources for students, parents, and educators through many of their programs. The following are the upcoming fundraising events in 2021 by the foundation.

The Play Fore! Megan Golf Tournament is a fundraising golf tournament that will be held on Monday, September 12, 2021, at WingHaven Country Club. The cost for this tournament will be $150 per golfer and $600 per team. There will be 18 holes with carts, beverages on course, Skins Mulligans, contests, silent auction, raffles, and prizes.

The event will start at 9.30 a.m. for registration and lunch; shotgun will start at 11 a.m. and followed by awards and dinner at 5 p.m. Register here.

Gobble Bowl 2021 fundraising event will be held on November 20 at Cave Springs Lane. This will be the 12th Annual Gobble Bowl a fun event for a greater cause. There will be prizes and trophies for the high and low series. To reserve a spot email at negrill111@aol.com

All the proceeds from the events will help sustain Megan Meier Foundation’s bullying, cyberbullying, and suicide prevention and intervention programs.

