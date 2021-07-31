St. Louis Special School District elected its new Parent Education & Diversity Awareness Liaison

Element5 Digital/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Special School District of St. Louis has announced on July 29 its newest Parent Education and Diversity Awareness or PEDA Liaison, Emily Laboube.

Before her new role, Laboube was working for the Special School District as a paraprofessional in the Rockwood School District. She worked for part of the last school year in a long-term substitute position as a resource teacher.

As a resource teacher, she has experience working with parents, providing online educational support for students, communicating effectively with students and families about their needs and their progress, as well as implementing individual Education Plans (IEPs) virtually.

Besides that, Laboube has three children - one of whom had an IEP with the Special School District.

“This experience allows me to understand and speak to other parents with compassion, empathy, and respect. I am looking at this position to make a greater impact in the special education community, and help guide parents to resources, collaboration, and building of community,” said Laboube.

PEDA provide several strategies and services to support families and stakeholder within the SSD. The supports provided include consultation, resource and referral, problem-solving, training/workshops, Parent Advisory Council (PAC) development, and support and leadership development. PEDA champions meaningful inclusion, equity, family engagement, and collaborative relationships.

Laboube said, “I am so excited to serve my local community in this new capacity. I have a passion for helping families who are going through the IEP process to obtain resources and connect with other families.”

Learn more about Parent Education and Diversity Awareness on the website, https://www.ssdmo.org/Page/488

