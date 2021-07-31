Get to know the new St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum by joining "Why This Matters" event starting on August 5

Majkl Velner/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum will be holding a series of events called "Why This Matters" from August 5 to August 26 remotely via Zoom.

This event aims to educate the audience about the urgency of antisemitism, education, the Holocaust, and media literacy. Furthermore, this event has a mission to prepare the community to welcome the new St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum, which is scheduled to open in 2022. Besides, there will be five main presenters with qualified backgrounds, they are Mark Weitzman, Ariel Behrman, Jesse Tannetta, Jessica Brown Billhymer, and Patrick Gallagher.

The series of events will begin on August 5 with Mark Weitzman as the presenter talking about Defining Antisemitism and Why It Matters. Weitzman is an activist who has voiced the issue of antisemitism from national to international scope. Currently he is the Vice-President of the Association of Holocaust Organizations.

On August 10, Ariel Behrman and Jesse Tanneta will present a topic on The Vital Need for Holocaust Education, accompanied by survey data by Echoes & Reflections for 2019.

On August 19, Jessica Brown Billhymer will present a topic Context Means Everything: questions We Might Ask Each Time We Access Media—about how we respond to things presented by the media through media literacy.

The final series of events on August 26 will conclude with the keynote speaker and world renowned museum designer Patrick Gallagher, who has designed the construction of the new St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum. Gallagher will provide information on museum renderings, overviews, and plans for the first time to the community.

If you are interested in participating in this event, you can register yourself at https://stlholocaustmuseum.org/why-this-matters/.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.