Missouri Botanical Garden's Whitmire Wildflower Garden to Open for Walks on August 12

Norikio Yamamoto/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO—The Missouri Botanical Garden invites the public to attend the Whitmire Wildflower Garden Walks, which will take place on August 12. The event includes a two-hour walk in the Whitmire Wildflower Gardens, led by Shaw Nature Reserve horticulturalist Scott Woodbury.

This event is open to the public at a cost of $10 for visitors who have registered as members, and $12 for nonmembers. With support from the Missouri Department of Conservation and St. Louis Wild Ones, this event aims to educate visitors about information regarding native horticultural plants and how to garden native plants.

The Whitmire Wildflower Garden is home to more than 500 native plants in Missouri. There are areas open to the public, such as home gardening areas, native perennial gardens, rock gardens, water gardens, and so on. Besides, at Whitmire Wildflower Garden, there are also interesting spots to visit.

Spring pool is one of the wildflower garden areas that is popular with visitors. As the name implies, this area is a miniature of a pond, overgrown with flowers around it. In the tallgrass prairie area, there are grass types such as compass plants and coneflowers, which are specially displayed in July and August. The Whitmire Wildflower Garden also has a rain garden area that functions as a miniature of rainwater reservoirs.

At Whitmire Wildflower Garden, there are several rules that must be obeyed by visitors, such as no pulling or damaging plants, no smoking, and no walking outside the path. If you are interested in strolling around the Whitmire Wildflower Garden area while spending some time in sunny August, you can register yourself before August 10.

