Saint Louis Chef’s Secret Recipe: Local Tomatoes

Rodion Kutsaev/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – Saint Louis has a not-so-secret recipe to help restaurants make delicious food, which is its local tomatoes. Farmers distribute tomatoes to several restaurants in town.

Tony White is one of the tomato farmers that delivers his tomatoes to restaurants in St. Louis. He owns Tony's Family Farms and delivers ingredients in his delivering van, which is fully filled with crates of tomatoes and fresh vegetables. The aroma from his van spreads out like a garden in the summer.

He calls his tomatoes Flavor Bombs and claims that he has everything a restaurant needs, which includes cherries, heirlooms, and more. The showed Tyler Layton, an executive chef at Twisted Tree Steakhouse, one of his Flavor Bombs, which is basically zesty, full, and powerful tomatoes.

Tony's Family Farms owns thousands of acres of farms throughout St. Louis and produces fresh vegetables which they send to several local restaurants. Thanks to the vegetables the farm produces, these restaurants are able to serve some of the best dishes in town.

St. Louis is known as an essential hub for agriculture-related business and it is because the city focuses on plant science, animal health, bioscience, and there are agro-technology innovators in the city as well.

Although modern farmers are making breakthroughs, traditional farmers still provide the same impact on the economy across St. Louis and even the whole nation. They play a big role in its burgeoning culinary notoriety and that is where Tony White’s Family Farm comes in.

Tony's Family Farms develops partnerships with local farms and produces numerous vegetables on his farm. This allows White to provide on-the-vine vegetables that allow chefs throughout the city cook delicious meals.

White mentioned that St. Louis may not be as big as Chicago, San Fransisco, or Los Angeles, but people can find lots of good restaurants in the city, and White knows that ingredients from his farm makes an impact on the community.

