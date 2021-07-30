Transit Stop Transformation Project: A Community Event Series of Virtual Design Workshop in Saint Louis

Antenna/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – After receiving inputs from numerous citizens, the Saint Clair County Transit District, or SCCTD, and Citizen for Modern Transit (CMT) are collaborating to conduct community events, namely Transit Stop Transformation Project in East St. Louis on August 21.

The project aims to change the concrete area into an interactive, playful, and engaging spaces in the pass through of the bus bays and MetroLink. They want to represent the history of East St. Louis and make it part of the community. They also tend to create a mural in the pedestrian overpass to show the historic importance of music there.

SCCTD and CMT have the final design for the new space with the help of the CBB/PGAV team to boast a vibrant-colored jazz theme. They want to create the greenery nuance, shaded seating with canopies, for St. Louisans to come. The team is affiliated with Added Dimension, LLC and East St. Louis High School students as well to create the design for the mural site.

Transit Stop Transformation Project serves the efforts to raise awareness regarding "placemaking" by CMT and AARP around the transit area. They want to create transforming places to pass through for their next destination into active and engaging corridors to connect the people in the neighborhood with access to the green spaces.

Kimberly Cella, an Executive Director of CMT, believes this project will reconnect the community, promote social equality, enable growth, increase accessibility, redecorate the public space, and improve the safety of the neighborhood.

Should you have any inquiries regarding this project, you can contact them by phone at 314-231-7272 or send an email to kcella@cmt-stl.org.

