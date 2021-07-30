Top Beer in the City Lead to Industry’s Future

Thais Do Rio/Unsplash

SAINT LOUIS, MO – St. Louis is known as one of the top beer cities in the U.S. that serves Spinderella and Cameron Frye. The beer production in town can lead the city to have a brighter future by having a good quality of beer.

The St. Louis Brewers Heritage Foundation, or STL Beer, states more than 40 brewers were producing near 200,000 barrels of beer annually in St. Louis in the late 1860s. Today, St. Louis has over 75 breweries within a 100-mile radius that create the Lou as one of the best-producing beers in the nation.

Troika Brodsky, Executive Director of STL Beer, believes St. Louis has produced approximately 8,500 breweries nationally in the last two years. Most of the breweries have been operating in the region for almost 10 years.

Beer has always been a benchmark for St. Louis. With its low living costs and the abundance of resources, St. Louis is a hub for bioscience, agriculture, geospatial intelligence, finance, and hospitality. Breweries are always innovating their products to perceive the best future for St. Louis. It is shown with the establishment of the small-batch beer industry over the past decade, and it led to a new phase of experimentation, particularly for distilled beverages.

4 Hands, one of the breweries in town, has branched into the distillery beverage business with the 1220 Artisan Spirits brand that offers gin and canned cocktails. Besides, Spencer’s Third Wheel is also trying to create a new beverage menu with a gluten-free beer for drinkers’ preferred diet. Surprisingly, the innovation in beer production has not stopped there. The Wellbeing Brewing Company began producing non-alcoholic craft beer as the nation’s first brewery in 2018.

Plenty of breweries, microbreweries, and taprooms can be found throughout the city from the past until the next few years. It will influence St. Louis’ future economic development by letting the breweries create an innovation to attract drinkers.

