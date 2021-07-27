Best Latino owned restaurant on Cherokee Street

ST. LOUIS, MO – Cherokee Street in Saint Louis is known for its vibrant energy. It is also a place where it has infusions of a family-owned business, creative people, and one of the largest concentrations of Latino-owned restaurants.

Here is our list of the best Latino-owned restaurants on Cherokee Street.

1. Taqueria El Bronco

Taqueria El Bronco will offer you authentic delicious Mexican food. The most recommended menu you can order is taco, especially if you’re going out with your friends for Sunday night tacos or for taco Tuesdays.

“Hole in the all Mexican, good and authentic! Good flavor and sauces too. Location is nothing special but that ok, it's taco time. It's good, period. A little slow on the service, you have to be bullish to ask for help to order. Once the order is in, food is fast,” said Kent on Yelp.

Location: 2817 Cherokee St Saint Louis, MO 63118

Operation Hours: Monday-Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 9.30 a.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10.30 a.m.

2. The Taco and Ice Cream Joint

Another restaurant to enjoy taco paired with a delicious Buffalo chicken fried and Cancun Fries. End your meal with a sweet ice-cream desert.

“Yes yes and yes!!! not your typical chicken quesadilla but my gosh I fricken loved it! people working were also superb! loved this place so much,” Hannah exclaimed on Yelp.

Location: 2738 Cherokee St St. Louis, MO 63118

Operation Hours: Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

3. Tower Tacos

Here you can enjoy authentic Mexican cuisines, such as nachos, burritos, enchiladas, and pollo loco. Don’t forget to orderits Mexican beer or Margaritas made from extra premium tequila.

“We got the grande burrito and the shrimp quesadilla and they were both really great! Friendly service, nice outdoor dining, and fresh + delicious Mexican food! We were really glad we found this spot! It was also one of the few places we could find open past 8 so thank you for being open a little later!,” recommends Mary on Yelp.

Location: 3147 Cherokee St Saint Louis, MO 63118

Operation Hours: Tuesday-Thursday 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11.30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

4. Chaparritos

Chaparritos is a restaurant that serves authentic dishes from a family recipe. It offers fish tacos, seafood soups, shrimp cocktails, best paired with a delicious margarita.

“Amazing food. Poblano con queso taco delicious. Chorizo was fresh and well-seasoned. Great food, great people, and fun music! We will certainly be back.” – Jenn on Yelp.

Location: 2812 Cherokee St Saint Louis, MO 63118

Operation Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. except for Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

5. Neveria La Vallesana

This Mexican restaurant serves not only authentic dishes but also refreshing Ice cream and frozen yogurt for dessert.

“Everything I've eaten here has been great, but the al pastor, in particular, was awesome. Vegetarian options are also very solid. Don't miss out on the ice cream - the cookies and cream was particularly bomb. Will definitely be back!” said Derek on Yelp.

Location: 2801 Cherokee St St. Louis, MO 63118

Operation Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

