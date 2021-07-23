Saint Louis, MO

The Luminary summer exhibition Self Maintenance Resource Center

Tyrone Wallace

Juliette Contin/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - A curatorial collaboration between the founder of the Center for Afrofuturist Studies, Katherine Simóne Reynolds, and Anaïs Duplan, “Self Maintenance Resource Center” the Luminary summer exhibition is coming to an end this Saturday, July 24. On the last day of the exhibition, the Self Maintenance Resource Center microsite will be open to the public.

Initially, Katherine Simóne Reynolds and Kalaija Mallery produced the Self Maintenance Resource Center as an online project in the summer of 2020. The Luminary presents an exhibition on June 19, 2021, which included resources, references, and research of six invited artists. Each week, the Luminary reveals new episodes of artists and their contributions to the gallery space.

This exhibition approached contribution of artists on previous resources and layering research in the form of PDFs and Xerox copies, as well as assembly of scores, sound works, and references video before the end of the exhibition on July 24.

Self Maintenance Resource Center focuses on documenting the process of Queer Trans People of Color (QTPOC) approaches to love, intimacy, and desire presented in the exhibition. This project represents and addresses the question of what is inside of the QTPOC relationship to desire, romance, and love ethic.

This is the first version of the project that offers an exhibition with a digital space of sharing links, PDFs, and screenshots. This research and documentation will be brought to life through the exhibition and The Self Maintenance Resource Center offers a microsite to engage with evolution of discovery that represents the construction of identity, self-maintenance, love, and intimacy.

