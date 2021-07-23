Saint Louis, MO

Event highlights at the Centene Center for the Arts

Tyrone Wallace

ST. LOUIS, MO – This July, the Arts and Education Council’s Centene Center for the Arts was packed with creative activities. However, the center is always busy with actors running around in costume to prepare for their upcoming productions. While in another room, there are world-renowned musicians practicing, and the creative activity does not end there. Centene Center for the Arts is home to arts organizations representing different mediums of art.

As organizations started to do in-person events, the Centene Center for the Arts was able to host events starting from July 17 and will end on July 24.

On July 17 the YoungLiars started their fifth Summer Acting Training Festival. The training festival helps students and provides all experience levels thirty hours of intense physical training in four disciplines. St. Louis theater artists trained the students for an eight days training program, which will end on July 24. Students have the opportunity to learn four physical training styles such as Suzuki Method, Neutral Mask, Bouffon, and yoga.

One event for musicians to jam together is the Soul Shed Jam session, hosted by Soul Shed University. Winner of the 2020 stARTup Creative Competition, the Soul Shed hosts monthly classes for musicians to begin and sustain their music careers. Besides that, they also host a lively jam season every third Tuesday of the month. On July 20, Soul Shed had their jam session in Centene Center for the Arts.

The Soul Shed lively jam will continue to provide a place for musicians of all skill levels to join and jam together. Their upcoming jam session is the Soul Shed Jazz Jam on July 27, at the Centene Center for the Arts. Purchase tickets here.

The Centene Center for the Arts allows arts organizations to expand their programs. One of those organizations is the Prison Performing Arts Alumni Theatre Company, established for returning citizens to connect through art. Currently, the Alumni Company is rehearsing for their fall production titled “Elsinore”. The company members have written the play as a prequel to Shakespeare’s classic play “Hamlet”

To stay updated for “Elsinore” please check the Prison Performing Arts Alumni Theatre Company website.

