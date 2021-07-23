St. Louis Symphony Orchestra holds holiday concerts for 2021/2022

https://unsplash.com/@arindam_mahanta

ST LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced its schedules for holiday concerts in December at Powell Hall. The tickets to these performances are on sale to the public beginning July 22.

The musical event will be starting - the SLSO welcomes 40,000 visitors to enjoy a variety of musical performances. Powell Hall will be dressed up for the holidays from Thanksgiving through January 2, providing the finest art stage.

On December 9, the St. Louis Symphony and the IN UNISON Chorus, a resident SLSO chorus that specializes in the performance and preservation of African and African American musical traditions, will perform together at the annual Gospel Christmas concert.

Gospel Christmas is a soulful celebration of holiday spirit, led by IN UNISON Chorus Director Kevin McBeth and featured gospel and soul singer Oleta Adams - Gospel Christmas concerts this year are the third collaboration between Adams and McBeth. In 2018, she performed with the SLSO and IN UNISON Chorus in Lift Every Voice: Celebrating Black History Month.

Conductor Bob Bernhardt will lead the SLSO in the Mercy Holiday Celebration concerts, with an exciting, familiar, and contemporary mix of holiday music. SLSO concerts feature jazz vocalist Denzal Sinclaire, bringing his signature smoothness to holiday favorites - he collaborated with the SLSO on a concert tribute to Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole in 2019.

On December 15-19, seven SLSO performances will be a part of this year's Mercy Holiday Celebration. Two at J. Scheidegger Center in St. Charles and five at Powell Hall itself - there will be Santa Claus as well.

Disney in Concert: The Muppet Christmas Carol will take place December 11-12, featuring the SLSO while the famous Pixar movie about the adventure of a retired and his flying house "UP" will be performed on January 2, 2022.

Both musical adventures with the SLSO are conducted by assistant conductor Stephanie Childress while the films play on Powell Hall's big screen.

Every year, the SLSO hosts the New Year's Eve Celebration concert as part of their holiday tradition. In 2022, there will be two performances, one in the afternoon and one in the evening, both led by Music Director Stephane Denève - the concert will feature Denève's announcements from the stage.

