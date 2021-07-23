Saint Louis, MO

Les Contes d'Hoffmann: St. Louis to witness a timeless intriguing love story opera

Tyrone Wallace

ST LOUIS, MO - The opera will be performed at The Big Top in St. Louis’ Grand Center district on Saturday night.

Making its performance public in 1891 at the Opéra-Comique in Paris, this classic masterpiece was written incompletely by Jacques Offenbach, was one of the most powerful influence operetta genres.

Offenbach wrote this masterpiece during his final year, based on the short stories written by E. T. A. Hoffmann. He did not have a chance to see his opera performed.

After he passed away in 1880, 4 months before his opera made its debut, its French libretto was finished by Jules Barbier.

Barbier has also known to write the scenario for Léo Delibes' ballet Sylvia.

Les Contes d’Hoffmann follows the tale of its original writer, E. T. A. Hoffmann, as he made the fictional appearance as the hero searching for true magical love.

Later tells a story of how the protagonist drove into madness as he failed to obtain his idealistic desire—a parade of unattainable beauties.

The opera offers matinee performances for the first time in eight years this summer, giving audiences the chance to experience two classic, beloved operas in one week.

The Kranzberg Arts Foundation, which operates the Big Top, will employ rigorous COVID-19-mitigation-policies for the benefit of all guests, staff, and artists, including contactless ticketing and concessions - Masks will be mandatory for unvaccinated individuals. Vaccinated individuals must wear masks while moving around the facility.

The 2021 Festival Season tickets will be sold exclusively online at MetroTix.com.

For more information, call toll-free (800) 293-5949 or call (314) 534-1111.

