St. Louis Blues announced 2021 pre-season schedule

https://unsplash.com/@markusspiske

ST. LOUIS, MO - On Monday, July 19, the hockey team St. Louis Blues released their schedule for this year's season.

The Blues' fans will be able to witness their team firsthand on September 25 where they will be facing the Minnesota Wild. This match will mark the beginning of their preseason tour.

A total of eight preseason games are scheduled. On October 2 the team will match up with their division rival Chicago Blackhawks at Cable Dahmer Arena, in Independence, MO.

Three preseason games will be played at Enterprise Center. The Blues will play against Minnesota on September 25, Dallas on September 27, and Columbus on October 8. The starting time of all home games is 7 p.m.

Minnesota, Columbus, Chicago, and Dallas are among the preseason road games. The complete regular-season schedule has been released on 23 July 2021.

However, there will be a huge loss for the Blues as they have to play these games without one of their best players - 21 years old Vince Dunn was recently selected by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner during the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday night.

Originally drafted by the Blues in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Dunn already making a big to the team. The defenseman played in 267 regular-season games and recorded 32 goals, 70 assists (102 points), and a plus-22 rating.

The Blues could still try to find a first-rounder replacement for him. Jaden Schwartz, Mike Hoffman, Tyler Bozak, Robert Thomas, and Jordan Kyrou are among the players who also need to be re-signed or replaced.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.