The History of Nubia: A New Perspective to Understand the Nubia in Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO – The Nubia: Treasures of Ancient Africa is an art exhibition at the St. Louis Art Museum consist of more than 2,000 years of works. This art emphasizes the kingdom that is inhabited in the Sudanese Nile Valley nowadays.

Nubia has had a series of civilizations for more than 6,000 years, where they were connected to central and eastern Africa, western Asia, and the Mediterranean, but the history was often misinterpreted because of the public imagination towards Egypt.

Nubian art emphasizes the concepts of power, representation, and cultural bias in some periods of time, which are in the ancient world, in the early 20th century, and in the present.

This art exhibition offers a new perspective to see and understand the history of Nubia and its contemporary relevance. It shows artistic achievement, including magnificent jewelry, pottery, sculpture, metalwork, and other showcases collection from the Museum of Fine Arts from Boston.

Organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and curated by the curator of ancient Egyptian, Nubian, and Near Eastern Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Denise Doxey, it was first presented in St. Louis by Betsy and Thomas Patterson Foundation.

It acquired additional support as well from local authorities and organizations, such as the Missouri Art Council, the National Endowment for the Art, and Tiffany & Co.

You can visit this art exhibition from April 18 to August 22, 2021, with the entrance ticket is ranging from $6 to $12. Children under the age of 5 and museum members are free to visit.

