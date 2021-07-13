Researches at Washington University School identify new treatment target to treat Alzheimer's

André Ulysses De Salis/Pexels

ST. LOUIS, MO — A team of researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis has identified new treatment targets that could potentially treat Alzheimer’s disease. The study points that FDA-approved drugs could slow or reverse brain damage.

The researcher’s potential targets are defective proteins that lead to forming the amyloid in the brain, which gives the onset of problems through memory and thinking that become the hallmark of Alzheimer’s. Fifteen existing drugs have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for other purposes and identified by the researchers.

According to researchers, with these drugs, they may conduct clinical trials that will begin soon.

Additionally, the experiments have yielded seven drugs that could be useful in treating faulty proteins related to Parkinson’s disease, six of them are for stroke and one for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This is based on a new study funded by the Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), published on July 8 in the Nature Neuroscience journal.

Scientists have had little success after decades of developing treatments for Alzheimer’s through targeting genes that were rooted in the disease process. The approaches lead to a dead end because most genes fundamentally cannot alter proteins to work on the brain.

From the new study, researchers pull a different approach by determining the proteins on the brain, as well other tissues that have altered the function.

According to the principal investigator, Carlos Cruchaga, the Reuben Morriss III Professor of Neurology and a psychiatry professor, the study used human samples and technology to understand Alzheimer’s disease biologically.

“In this study, we used human samples and the latest technologies to better understand the biology of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Carlos Cruchaga

“Using Alzheimer’s disease samples, we’ve been able to identify new genes, druggable targets and FDA-approved compounds that interact with those targets to potentially slow or reverse the progress of Alzheimer’s.” he added.

Scientists have worked on the protein levels in the brain, such as cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood plasma, in both people with or without Alzheimer’s disease.

From all the genes, most of the proteins were made by genes related to the disease. As they identified the proteins, researchers compared their results with several databases of other drugs that affect these proteins.

“With what is already known about the safety of these drugs, we may be able to jump directly to clinical trials.” said Cruchaga.

Cruchaga stated certain advantages are shown after the team’s focus on the proteins levels in key tissues prior to identifying the genes related to Alzheimer’s.

“The classic genetic studies of Alzheimer’s have attempted to correlate genetic mutations with disease, but we know that genes carry the instructions to build proteins and that diseases such as Alzheimer’s occur when those protein levels get too high or too low,” explained Cruchaga.

“To understand the biology of Alzheimer’s disease, we should look at proteins rather than only at genes.” he added.

For example, he pointed to the APOE gene, which is first linked with Alzheimer’s disease for decades. However, after all these years, it has not been determined how the genes contribute to the disease.

“In this study, we were able to see that APOE alters levels of several proteins in brain tissue and CSF,” said Cruchaga.

“We also saw changes in proteins linked to another gene called TREM2 that was associated with Alzheimer’s risk more recently. Understanding how the protein levels are affected by these risk genes is helping us to identify pathways that lead to disease.” he explained.

Fifty genetic signals linked to Alzheimer’s have been identified in past research. However, they only found a small number of genes responding to those signals. Cruchaga then stated that focusing on the protein levels in tissue can help in revealing the condition of more than 40 plus genetic signals connected to Alzheimer’s risk.

The researchers have gathered samples from 1,537 people in the U.S. and analyzed proteins and genes from brain tissue, cerebrospinal fluid, and blood plasma and are stored at the Knight Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Washington University. Half of these samples came from people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, while others are considered normal.

Protein levels from the samples are measured from the brain, CSF, and plasma by the researchers. They use statistical techniques and connected the protein levels to disease, which resulted in 274 proteins linked to the condition in the CSF subjects, 32 in brain tissue, and 127 in blood plasma.

Those findings and machine learning techniques are applied to determined the differences among the protein, and none from some of the proteins contributes to the damage related to Alzheimer’s.

“We have targets — although I’m not saying all of these targets are going to work or that all of the compounds we identified are going to stop the progress of the disease — but we have a real hypothesis,” Cruchaga said.

“And we expect it may be possible to move from these genetic studies into real clinical trials quickly. That’s a big jump.” he added.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.