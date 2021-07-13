Have a Taste of The Best at Saucy Soiree 2021

Photo by Sauce Magazine on Eventbrite

ST. LOUIS, MO - Sauce Magazine is back with their annual tasting event from your favorite establishment with Saucy Soiree 2021. Mingle and pamper your tastebuds with delicacies from top restaurants, bartenders, wineries, and breweries on Sunday, July 8 at the beautiful Union Station Mid-Way from 3pm-7:30 pm.

By bringing in St. Louis' most beloved culinary establishments such as four Hands Brewing Co, 909 Public House, BalkanTreat Box, 2nd Shift Brewery, Beast Craft BBQ, Blood & Sand, Chandler Hill Vineyards, Farmtruk, Fork & Stix, Grace Meat & Three, Grafton Winery, Lona's Lil Eats, Made by Lia, Mai Lee, Mission Taco, Montelle Winery, Nudo, Peacemaker, Perennial on Lockwood, and more - Sauce Magazine continues its efforts to support local St. Louis businesses and keeping them alive amid a global pandemic.

Winners of the magazine's annual 2021 Readers' Choice poll will also be revealed at this event and are at the forefront of this year's tasting event. Doors open as soon as 2:50 PM and guests are welcome to taste food and beverages from the winning establishments from 3 PM to 7:15 PM in the Mid-Way Hall. Tickets are sold at $40 in advance and $55 cast at the door, and will also include two boozy beverages. Online sales end on 7/18 at 11:am.

This event follows all CDC safety guidelines, with mandatory face coverings and/or other personal protective equipment used for entry and by those not vaccinated. By purchasing a ticket to this event, guests are expected to self-certify that they will follow the event's safety policies and procedures, including nonvaccinated attendees wearing face coverings when not eating and drinking and in close quarters, and that violation of policies will cause removal from the event.

So dress hip, let loose, and eat well! Let's support local businesses and keep them going, even in this trying time.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.