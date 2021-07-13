Missouri ANG Airman: Marathons are just the beginning

Sharefaith/Pexels

St. Louis, MO - Staff Sgt. Scott Singleton is a cyber systems operations specialist at the Missouri Air National Guard's 157th Air Operations Group. He participated in long-distance running, like marathons, as a personal challenge. In the early 2010s, although completed several marathons, he keeps searching for a tougher goal to achieve. He believes that's how he discovered ultramarathons.

"Finishing a marathon is hard, but it's not something most people don't finish. I wanted to do something I might not finish," said Singleton.

An ultramarathon is a type of marathon race longer than 26.2 miles, despite the shortest distance of an ultra is approximately 30 miles. Singleton has completed 50-mile and 100-kilometer races until he joined the 100-miller.

In perspective, the distance is equivalent to running half of Missouri or running from New York to Philadelphia. Singleton explains his strategy is breaking it down to pieces by running a mile at a time. Some people who think of running the whole length didn't manage to finish it.

"You have to break it down into small pieces—just do it a mile at a time. If you think about the whole length of the race, you probably won't finish. These 100-mile races, half the people don't finish." Singleton explained.

Singleton managed to finish the Prairie Spirit Trail race in March. It was his third 100-mile-ultramarathon race he completed. He finished tenth out of 82 runners and managed to record a personal-best time of 20 hours, 45 minutes and 6 seconds.

According to an article in 2015 by Ultrarunning Magazine, the average time to finish a 100-mile-race was around 28 hours (2014). Based on that record, Singleton's time record is a great achievement.

Being asked about the most difficult aspect of running, Singleton said the difficult aspect is the mentality.

"When you walk up to the line knowing how far you have to go, it's hard for people to think about it, to even want to do it," he admitted.

Another aspect to deal in an ultramarathon is the physical consequences, where he can still feel the lingering effects for two weeks since the race. Aside from it, he had a hard time sleeping for days since the race.

"You feel like you got hit by a freight train," said Singleton. "It's life-or-death survival mode—it puts your body into shock," he added.

Preparing for an ultramarathon would take great courage. Singleton measured his daily run in an average of over 6.2 miles. Months before taking part in the Prairie Spirit Trail, he ran 500 miles. Seeing himself as a longtime runner, taking part in training and finishing ultra-marathons helps him to challenge his mind and body

Singleton's running hobby influenced his family. His two older children run with him during his daily runs and his wife, Danielle helps to supply resources at the aid station during races.

As joined the Missouri Air National Guard in 2016 when he 33. He said this when joining the military.

"It was something I always wanted to do, I always wanted to check that box," said Singleton.

Singleton wanted to make the commitment when his children were older. He has enjoyed his time in the Air Guard and learned many experiences from the past five years. He was assigned in 2019 to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Despite the weather there reach over 100 degrees, He manages to keep running.

As an elite distance runner, Singleton has not thought of quitting. Recently, he participated in a 50-mile-ultra-marathon running last May and is planning to participate in the 240-miler-run this October.

