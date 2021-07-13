St. Louis Billikens will Participate in the 2021 Cancun Challenge

Bk Aguilar /Pexels

St. Louis, MO - St. Louis University will play against the Illinois State on Tuesday, November 23 at 7pm The team will either face Buffalo or Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday, November 24. All games played in Mexico will be televised through national television on CBS Sports Network.

Before playing their first game in the tournament, the Billikens will host Mercer on Saturday, November 20, at the Chaifetz Arena St. Louis.

SLU will play their two games in Mexico in a modified ballroom at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya and all teams delegates and their fans will stay at the hotel.

There are limited seating during this event and all fans who are coming will have to book through Triple Crown Sports for land travel packages for admission into the event in Mexico.

To guarantee admission to the games, travel packages are the only way to get them. For more information regarding the travel package, can contact Sarah Molini at (970) 672-0533, or email sarah@triplecrownsports.com. They can also visit the tournament website at www.cancunchallenge.net.

Meanwhile. St. Louis' non-conference schedule will be announced soon. The Billiken Ticket Office is currently taking deposits for the 2021-2022 season tickets. The team will play 19 home games at Chaifetz Arena and their season opener will be played at home on Tuesday, November 9.

This year's Cancun Challenge will be Billiken's second time participating in this tournament and their third time playing in a tournament in the region. They went 3-1 during the 2013 Cancun Challenge and 1-2 in the Cancun Governor's Cup.

Other than Billikens, there will be four other teams who will participate in this event: The Mercer Bears, The Illinois State Red Birds, Buffalo, and The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Mercer Bears finished last season with an 18-11 record and 8-9 in the Southern Conference. They added four new rosters to the team, which Includes Shawn Walker Jr. and Jalen Johnson, both from George Washington and Tennessee and Wake Forest, respectively.

The Redbirds recorded 7-18 and 4-12 in the Missouri Valley Conference last season. For this season, they recruited four college transfers into their rosters.

The Buffalo finished last year's season with 16-9, including 12-5 in the Mid-American Conference. They advanced to the MAC Championships and participated in the postseason. Two former Billiken assistant coaches are part of the team's bench features: head coach Jim Whitesell (at SLU from 2011-2013) and assistant coach Angres Thorpe (at SLU from 2002-2008).

The Lumberjacks went 16-5 and 12-3 in the Southland Conference last season. They were initially seeded 4th in their conference tournament but have to withdraw due to low APR scores. The team currently a member of the Western Athletic Conference.

