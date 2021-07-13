The Future is Now: St. Louis Museum Elevates Art Experience Through Modern Movies

Photo by Josh Liu on Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO - Out with the old and in with the new, St. Louis Art Museum publishes special virtual content for guests to enjoy alongside their favorite movies.

A global pandemic is no obstacle for St. Louis Art Museum to continue its effort in promoting and appreciating art. By launching "Art + Movies: Through the Lens", SLAM invites us to experience a new cultural journey from the comfort of our homes. This program offers a set of insightful on-demand videos that takes a look at historical art pieces and closely connects them with family favorite movies such as Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, Shrek, Family Ties, and Whale Rider. This event can be accessed for free through the SLAM website or their official YouTube channel from July 5 to July 31.

These special videos are carefully created by SLAM's team of historic researchers and curators as they take us on a journey to explore the many facets of paintings, decorative arts, sculpture, and many more of SLAM's collection. Presenters guide us through the many trivia of these art pieces as well as unveil many unexpected connections between arts and these popular movies. Guests can also take a closer look at each piece showcased through these videos on SLAM's website. Additionally, members and supporters of SLAM can gain special access to an exclusive in-depth discussion of select movies such as Funny Face.

So what are you waiting for? Sit tight, get cozy, and go to SLAM's website now! Let them take you on a one-of-a-kind art journey this summer.

