Cardinals Select McGreevy with Their First Pick

Steshka Willems/Pexels

St. Louis, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have selected UC Santa Barbara right-hander Michael McGreevy for their first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft last Sunday.

McGreevy, 21, is described who "reeks of athleticism" and "almost has a phobia" in dealing out walks. The player is the club's classic pick as they are looking to develop plenty of aspects for his skills.

“He looked like a starting pitcher who had a phobia of throwing balls,” said Randy Flores, Cardinals director of scouting.

The 21-years-old came from the same college as Shane Bieber, as both are Southern California natives. Bieber was selected by area scout Mike Garciaparra, whom his brother, Nomar, is a six-time All-Star.

McGreevy recorded a hit of 96 mph fastball and ranked No. 28 by MLB Pipeline in this draft.

“I never let myself try to mirror my game after another pitcher, because it's me,” said McGreevy.

“I trusted myself, and that's who I got in my corner.” he added.

Mcgreevy's pick was the Cardinals' highest pick since 2008 when they select Brett Wallace in the 13th overall. The team has only select players lower than 18th twice in the past 21 years, due to their 20 winning seasons in 21 years.

As McGreevy joins, from the last nine top overall selections, four of the Cards were college pitchers, including the three consecutive picks from 2012 to 2014.

The Southern California native has a great history. Being the Friday night started for USCB last season, he struck out 115 batters to 11 walks. He recorded a 2.6 walk rate in 101 2/3 innings after the pandemic-canceled season in 2020.

“I would rather have guys get hits off me rather than walks,” McGreevy said. “I think it's just uncompetitive.” he added.

The Cardinals were impressed with the mental makeup of McGreevy, who continue to grow during the pandemic, both physically and in sense of maturation. He builds his body by adding velocity and trained his delivery, mostly with his own initiative.

In order to raise his velocity more, he wanted to add more weight that would help develop his capability.

"Obviously, good weight,” McGreevy laughed. “Like, we don't want to have some love handles down below the abs.” he added.

McGreevy, listed as 6-foot-4 and weighs 215 pounds, admires Star Wars and a former shortstop two-way player who he stops when entered college. He believes he can hit 230 pounds and the team also believe that he can pull a 96 mph more comfortably.

Flores pointed at McGreevy's sinking fastball, curve, and slider for breaking balls and contribute in a developing changeup.

“It really is something where we do like how he is now, and we do believe that his future is bright,” Flores said.

Cardinals hope their pick is a worthful as the last one, when they selected Walker, 19, for the 21st overall pick. He manages to reach the High-A level and improve the St. Louis farm system. McGreevy is expected to do the same in the prospect rankings.

As St. Louis only picks on day 1, the club hopes for positive returns and will be appreciated when they come to Busch Stadium, which goes for the 2020 Draft Class.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.