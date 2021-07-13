St. Louis County Executives Urges Council to use ARPA Funds

Michael Tuszynski/Pexels

St. Louis, MO - St. Louis County Executive, Dr. Sam Page is urging the County Council to continue following the same priorities as the administration used in responding to the pandemic. St. Louis County has received $193 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The proposal includes providing $60 million for North County investments and separate a significant amount of the funds to offset lost tax revenue.

Through a letter to the council, Dr. Page states the new funds will contribute to “provide an opportunity to make historic investments in building a future where everyone in St. Louis County has access to health, safety, and opportunity.”

Last year, the county received $173.5 million from the CARES Act Funds in responding to the pandemic. Page's administration applies the funds to various aspects that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the public health, humanitarian, and economic consequences.

The funds have a special emphasis on raising the awareness impacted by the pandemic, especially to vulnerable and underserved populations, mostly the African American community and people who have chronic medical problems.

“I hope the Council will have a similar vision,” said Dr. Page.

“My administration has identified several potential projects consistent with these priorities,” he added.

In the letter attached, the funds will be used for the following, which includes:

1. Spending approximately $36 million to build a new health center in North County that will help increase the capacity of health services and in-clinic labs, and to build state-of-the-art Substance Abuse Support Center.

2. An estimated $22 million use to expand workforce development programs provided at the MET Center in Wellston. The staff of Dr. Page will start planning an investment of this program starting in the spring.

3. Sets aside a significant amount of funds to replace lost tax revenue and help to lower the historical budget pressure for tax increases in property in the future.

4. Justices services staff will be provided $2 per hour for providing critical services to residents of the jail and make less amount than their counterparts in other counties.

“There remain several unmet needs throughout our community, but I hope this summary helps in the Council’s continued deliberations on the ARPA funds, and I look forward to working with you moving forward.” said Page

The council has not yet accepted the federal funds but is expected to put their decision by as soon as Tuesday through legislation. A spending plan is required by August 31st by the U.S. Department of Treasury.