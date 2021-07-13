Metro Transit provides Electric Buses in service for the St. Louis Region

Mimzy/Pixabay

St. Louis, MO – Metro Transit recently added a new sustainable and significantly cost-saving MetroBus fleet, which is one of the largest electric bus fleet deployments in the nation.

The Metro Transit has been committed to enhancing the sustainability of the bi-state St. Louis region. On June 29, representatives from the bi-state development, Metro Transit, several partners, and regional stakeholders gathered to officiate the launch of the first electric bus fleet into the Metro Bus system.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and Metro Transit’s many partnerships made the new developments possible. These partners are Center for Transportation and the Environment, Ameren Missouri, GILLIG, New Flyer, as well as Metro’s key transit partners, which are the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County in Missouri, and St. Clair County in Illinois.

The various FTA grants, from seventy to eighty percent, and local sales tax sources, from twenty to thirty percent, funded the zero-emission busses that will offer cost savings and environmental benefits.

“This project will provide tremendous cost-saving and environmental benefits for the bi-state community,” said Taulby Roach, President and Chief Executive Officer at Bi-State Development.

For the initial launch, Metro Transit will provide eighteen electric busses in service and sic new buses for the MetroBus battery-electric fleet by the end of this year. This additional service will provide economically and environmentally sustainable mobility options for metro riders.

The partnerships with New Flyers America will provide the Metro with fourteen 60-foot battery-electric articulated buses. Metro also purchased four GILLIG’s 40-foot battery-electric buses. In addition, later this year Metro will add six more of GILLIG’s vehicles.

