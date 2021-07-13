The Luminary announced new residents for summer and fall 2021

Rachael Gorjestani/Unsplash

St. Louis, MO – The Luminary announced its new residents for summer and fall 2021 on June 15. After one year of delaying the in-person residency program due to the pandemic, the Luminary will continue its program with on-site and virtual engagements for summer and fall 2021 residency.

The seven new residents are Anaïs Duplan, Abigail Lucien, Related Tactics, Andrea Yarbrough, Alden Burke, Emily Gastineau, Aeron Bergman, and Alejandra Salinas.

1. Abigail Lucien

Raised in Haiti and the northeast coast of Florida, Lucien is an interdisciplinary artist with a BFA from Florida State University and an MFA in Printmaking from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Lucien, a faculty member in the Sculpture + Extended Media department at Virginia Commonwealth University, has their work exhibited already in several museums around the U.S.

2. Alden Burke

Based in Chicago, Burke is an educator, facilitator, and writer. Her work mostly is centered around supporting collaborative making, process-based work, care in administrative practices, creative sustainability. She is also the Co-Founder of Annas. Among others, she is the Program Manager at Design for America and a Lead Organizer for the Chicago Arts Census.

3. Aeron Bergman and Alejandra Salinas

Both are artists, curators, writers, and teachers in Portland, Oregon. Their main practice mostly questions the aesthetics and economics in culture. In addition, their work has appeared internationally in many institutions.

4. Anaïs Duplan

Duplan is a trans poet, curator, and artist. He has authored books of essays titled “Blackspace: On the Poetics of an Afrofuture”, a full-length poetry collection titled “Take This Stallion”, and a chapbook titled "Mount Carmel and the Blood of Parnassus”. He also taught poetry in several universities. His current work will be exhibited at the Institute of Contemporary Art in L.A in 2021.

5. Andrea Yarbrough

Andrea Yarbrough is a steward of in care of Black Women. In care of Black Women is an initiative nurturing sites of care through a mixture of urban agriculture. Her community focused on visual arts production to reshape land-use policy transforming vacant spaces into sites that would heal individuals and regenerate collective imaginations.

6. Emily Gastineau

Gastineau is an international choreographer, performer, writer, and asts administrator in Minneapolis. Her work has been recognized by many institutions. Gastineau is a co-founder of the performance writing platform Criticism Exchange, curates performances at Fresh Oysters Performance Research, and co-produced RELAY RELAY. She is also one of the directors of Red Eye Theater.

7. Related Tactics

Related Tactics consist of Michele Carlson, Weston Teruya, and Nathan Watson, who collaborated to create projects and explore the connections between art, broader social issues, and the public through trans-disciplinary exchanges, making, and dialog.

Known as an extensive platform for art and creativity, The Luminary residency program supports individuals with exceptional ideas. This is a fully-funded program that will provide dedicated time, considered collaborations, and a supportive working environment.

