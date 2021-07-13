The Sparks to Enlight Your Night at St. Louis

Dmitry Berdnyk/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Saint Louis' City Museum invited the St. Louis residents to see the fireworks on its rooftop. The event, called City Nights, was held on July 4th from 7 until 11 p.m., displaying a 360 view of fireworks, so the residents that came to the event could feel the ambience of fireworks from each side.

Opened for the public in 1997, City Museum is a mixture of children’s playground, funhouse, surrealistic pavillions, and architectural marvel that is home to repurposed architectural and industrial objects. Built in 1993, the 10-story 600,000 square foot former shoe company was transformed by Bob and Gail Casilly into a city within a city.

Since then, they tried to install rare displays for the visitor, such as hoist a retired bus from the Roxana school district onto the roof in 1999. Sculptures, theatre, and art exhibitions from contemporary artists joined the parade later on.

Tickets to their latest attraction, City Nights, included two drink tickets for the bar at the rooftop, grilled hot dog and chips. with vegan option available. Guests were also entertained by house and techno music performances from SAYLOR, flow artist roaming performances, and exclusive access to the attractions (ferris wheels, slides, climber, and so on).

Guests were allowed to bring their own chairs and pick their own favorite spot. To avoid the congestion and missing the best locations to see the fireworks, most guests opted to come early. Both unvaccinated and vaccinated guests were required to wear masks.

Sounds fun? If you missed the event, the next City Nights is just around the corner. Don't miss any information and visit their website at www.citymuseum.org.

