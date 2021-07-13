Lindenwood University restructure its six academic schools into four academic college

Leon Wu/Unsplash

St. Louis – The Lindenwood University, was initially a six academic school. Beginning July 1, 2021, Lindenwood University had transitioned to four academic colleges. The restructuring of the college is to align the scholars with the University’s strategic plan, which was planned for the early fall semester.

Dr. Bethany Alden-Rivers, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs described the transition as a way to give the students a supportive and accurate education structure.

Dr. Bethany Alden-Rivers said, “Reconfiguring six academic schools into four academic colleges provides a clear and supportive structure for serving our students. The synergies that we will realize across our academic program portfolio will not only offer more efficiency institutionally but also a more relevant and compelling value proposition for our students,”

“Additionally, conceptualizing our academic schools as academic colleges provides a more accurate and meaningful lens for us to view our work. The size and scope of our academic schools are definitely in step with what the higher education sector more commonly describes as ‘colleges’. This alignment is important as Lindenwood positions itself as a key player within this global community.” She continued.

The four academic colleges include College of Business and Entrepreneurship, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Science, Technology, and Health, and College of Education and Human Services.

Dean Molly Hudgins will lead the Robert W. Plaster College of Business and Entrepreneurship and will continue to pursuit of preparing outstanding professionals. Dr. Kathi Vosevich will lead the College of Arts and Humanities, a place for creative works.

While Dr. Cynthia Schroeder will lead scientific research interests in Lindenwood and serve as the dean for the College of Science, Technology, and Health. Dr. Anthony Schaffler will continue Lindenwood's tradition of excellence in education and serving as the director for The College of Education and Human Services.

These four academic colleges will take advantage of synergies and provide an interdisciplinary experience for students and faculty that will distinguish Lindenwood in the future.

