St. Louis Virtual Job Fair on July 29

ST. LOUIS, MO — Are you looking for a job in the St. Louis area? If so, you should register for the St. Louis Virtual Job Fair. Best Hire Career Fairs will host the event on July 29.

Best Hire Career Fairs has been hosting job hiring events for five years straight. They help identify what the employers need based on their criteria and seek the best candidate who suits the job. This event would be an excellent opportunity for those looking for a new job or looking to upgrade their careers.

The job fair will help to facilitate job seekers in an interview with hiring managers in the area to determine their status. By uploading your resume and wear something neat, you will perform your "best game" to recruiters to increase your chance of being recruited.

This free event will take place from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. CDT. Job seekers will start to arrive and line up an hour before the event begins.

To register as a job seeker, you can do so through Eventbrite.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email. Then, you will receive information about the upcoming event and login details during the day of the fair. After logging in, you will have the opportunity to be interviewed by the company from your home.

If you are an employer who wishes to participate, please contact (888) 899-8802. The organizers will provide you details and requirements needed.

For more information about this event, please visit their website.

