BALSA Grant Opens Summer Application till July 24th

ST. LOUIS, MO－The BALSA Foundation opens another batch of grant applicants to help first-time entrepreneurs launch their dream businesses.

The grant is specially designed for first-time St. Louis entrepreneurs with a program that includes a free, non-dilutive cash grant of $1,000, a 10-week training program that helps introduce first-timers to the St. Louis business ecosystem complete with industry experts, and a one-on-one mentoring program. The BALSA Grant is open twice a year, this year in January and July, and is open to applicants from all business sectors, as well as non-profit and for-profit organizations.

But beware, because teams with the following criteria will make your application ineligible for the BALSA Grant:

Being under the age of 18. Having started a successful business before. Having received any outside equity investment, significant outside funding, or a previous BALSA Grant. However, financial support from the founders, their family, and personal friends are acceptable. Living outside the greater St. Louis area (>25 miles away from St. Louis City Hall). Applications written outside the 1300-1800 characters per section.

The timeline for the Summer BALSA Grant are as follows:

July 1 - 24: Applications Open

July 25 - Aug 5th: First Round of Reviews

Aug 6th - Aug 21st: Second Round of Reviews

Aug 22nd - Sept 1st: Final Round of Reviews

Teams are encouraged to download and read the Entrepreneur's Roadmap and submit their ideas to Idea Support to get helpful feedback to help improve your business idea.

Apply to Idea Support as many times as you like then once you're ready, you can submit your idea to the BALSA Grant. To learn more about the grant, visit their FAQ page.

