Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning Committee refused to deliver a $5 million funds to assist St. Louis families

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Board of Aldermen held a meeting on July 8, 2021, which discussed the Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning’s funding for St. Louis families. The funds that were supposed to assist St. Louis' families were failed to be delivered.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ office responded to the failure of the deliverance of funds and the administration spokesperson Nick Dunne gave a statement regarding the Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee and the funds.

Lewis Reed, president of the Board of Alderman and the Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning Committee, refused to deliver a total of $5 million funds in direct cash assistance for the St. Louis families.

Mayor Jones had proposed an $80-million proposal, which included a $500 targeted fund for a one-time financial assistance payment to St. Louis residents. That the Board of Estimate and Apportionment had passed the proposal, but last week the proposal had been removed from President Lewis Reed’s version.

Administration spokesperson Nick Dunne had stated, “Our economy is starting to turn the corner after a devastating economic crash, but many families across St. Louis are still struggling to get back on their feet and thousands of evictions are still pending across our city."

“Even a single $500 check can make a major difference for thousands of St. Louis families to pay their bills and put food on the table. Mayor Jones’ administration will continue to advocate for an equitable recovery, driven by data and community feedback, that helps all St. Louisans thrive.”

The city administration will continue to help and collaborate with the St. Louis Treasurer to deliver $500, one-time targeted payments to eligible St. Louis families.

