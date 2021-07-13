Live Animal Export Facility tour in St. Louis Lambert International Airport

Jo-Anne McArthur/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis Lambert International Airport conducted a tour of its new Life Animal Export Facility for local leaders on June 30, 2021.

The World Trade Center St. Louis or (WTCSTL), the STL Partnership, and Midwest Cargo Hub Commission partners hosted the tour.

Among the invited were Mike Parson, Missouri’s Governor, three of Governor Parson’s cabinet directors, along with 30 other state agriculture, transportation and economic development leaders.

Chris Chinn, Director of Missouri Department of Agriculture, Rob Dixon, Director of Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Patrick McKenna, Director of Missouri Department of Transportation, also attended the tour.

Right after the tour ended, the Cargo Hub Commission hosted a lunch and roundtable to discuss the recent success of the facility.

WTCST helped the new facility secure federal and state grant funding for its original design and construction. Then the St. Louis County Port Authority used the grant to establish an international freight hub to help promote and grow the air export in St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Approximately 58 percent of the U.S. farms and producers and 51 percent of the U.S. agricultural products are within 500 miles or one day drive from the facility.

There has also been an increase in the live animal trade industry during the last five years — reaching all-time highs in global exports — which furthers the facility’s economic potential.

As Tim Nowak, Executive Director of WTCSTL, stated, “The data, coupled with our federally approved facility, is proving that St. Louis is the logical location from which to ship live animals globally. This would not have been possible without the work of our Cargo Hub Commission partners and the support of St. Louis County Port Authority.”

