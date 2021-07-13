The President of Lindenwood University announced Emily Pitts as the Chief Diversity Officer

Markus Winkler/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – Tuesday, July 6, the president of Lindenwood University, Dr. John Porter has announced the new Chief Diversity Officer, Mrs. Emily Pitts will be a new member of the community.

The Lindenwood community is familiar with Emily Pitts, in March, she gave a closing speech for the Inaugural Day of Dialogue. Her speech had a large impact on the community of Lindenwood.

Emily Pitts was appointed as the Chief Diversity Officer because of her experiences. She has more than thirty-five years of corporate experience that she brought to Lindenwood. Pitts is experienced in developing and influencing leadership teams at all levels. She also understands that having a growth mindset and the value of leveraging emotional intelligence to develop a meaningful relationship is important.

She was known as the first African American women General Partner at a Fortune 500 financial services firm, Edward Jones. She worked at Edward Jones for twenty-five years. She was a Financial Advisor for nine years; her work was helping clients reach their personal financial goals and objectives.

Before joining Edward Jones, she served in leadership roles at Charles Schwab, Dean Witter, and Merrill Lynch.

Recently she had been working as General Partner over Inclusion and Diversity at Edward Jones. While working in her role, Pitts established and led the Edward Jones Inclusion and Diversity strategy. To the CEO’s Diversity Action Plan, Pitts created the firm's first Courageous Conversation Program.

In addition, she also created the first Cross-Cultural Development Program (CCDP) at Edward Jones. The program helps diverse financial advisers serve more clients, through demonstrating Confidence, Competence, and Credibility. Another experience that she had was the development of the firm’s first Women’s Leadership Forum, Minority Leadership Forum, and Inclusion Mentoring Program, and she oversaw the firm’s Inclusion Council and Business Resource Groups.

Emily Pitts' list of experience and achievements shows that she has proven her ability to identify individual, corporate blind spots, opportunities in creating new and innovative approaches to address the issues.

Through her experiences, Emily Pitts will guide the diversity and inclusion efforts at Lindenwood University and be a vital resource for the community.

