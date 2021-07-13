Sky Wars 16th Annual 'MOpyo' Invitational Fireworks Championship

Pexels

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri Pyrotechnics Association presents Sky Wars, the nation's fireworks competition in Warren County, Missouri. Sky Wars will celebrate its 16th annual fireworks championship on September 25, 2021, at Wright City/Innsbrook Fireworks Field 13604 State Highway M, Wright City, MO.

Sky Wars invites the country's top fireworks choreographer to make pyro musicals for audiences of all ages. World record holder Fireball Dudes, known for their signature gasoline fireballs, will show up at the event.

The event will run from 2 - 10:30 p.m. CDT. Foreplay will perform live from 3–7 p.m., and the firework show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $40, with free admittance for children under five. Get your tickets here.

You can add a donation to help build a no-kill animal shelter in Warren County. Visit https://www.ccacwc.com/ for more information about this project.

Sky Wars will also collect donations and canned, non-perishable food items to help stock the food pantries in the area, with support from AGAPE Missions (Warrenton Food Pantry) and Operation Food Search.

Groups (25 people or more) will receive a special rate. Call (314) 730 0793 to book your group tickets.

Sponsorships are available for businesses and patrons. For more details, please email info@skywarsevent.com.

Tickets will not be refundable unless the government imposes an order to forbid large gatherings due to COVID-19.

The event will continue to run regardless of rain. If severe weather conditions prevent this event from happening, the show will be moved to the following evening on Sunday, September 26, 2021, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.