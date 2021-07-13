Chestnut Health System team engaged in hundreds that helped the St. Clair County Transit District program

Dennis Siqueira/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – In April, the St. Clair County Transit District or SCCTD has been in a partnership with the Chestnut Health System and Metro Public Safety and launched a one-year pilot program. After three months with a new partnership, riders and staff are experiencing differences in the transit system in St. Clair County.

The Chestnut Health System is a nonprofit health and human services organization. Working with organizations such as Chestnut Health System alongside Metro Public Safety, the SCCTD is in an effort to address the riders of the local transit system challenging behaviors.

SCCTD made an investment of $200,000 to support mental health advisors, SCCTD Ambassadors, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, and Metro Transit Public Safety to reduce the number of incidents.

As Herb Simmons, chair of the St. Clair County Board of Trustees stated, “The goals are to help decrease the use of platforms and trains by “all day” riders; reduce altercations and sleeping on trains; identify riders who need community resources and connect them to services; and improve overall rider experiences."

The SCCTD staff will continue to expand the program and look for additional State and Federal funding.

In addressing the transit-related issues, two-person from Chestnut works forty hours per week. The two staff used motivational interviewing, and a public health approach, known as Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT), that focuses on early intervention and treatment.

Since the program was established, the Chestnut team has interviewed more than 220 individuals in St. Clair County. The team found that there were forty-six people who were connected to services in the community such as shelters, food pantries, and behavioral health agencies.

“This program is making a real difference on the Illinois portion of the System. The experience for daily users and recreational riders is significantly more comfortable.” Said Don Hill SCCTD Ambassador as she stated that the program is successful.

