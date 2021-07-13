Community Highlight: R3 Development

Cori Rodriguez/Pexels

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL — As a non-profit community development organization, R3 Development has the mission to empower East St. Louis' youth with job opportunities that equip them with the skills and resources necessary for success.

Their vision is to develop and see every generation in East St. Louis embrace their worth. By changing the narrative of the city, the organization is keen to restore East St. Louis as the "City of Champions".

R3 Development believes in youth employment and leadership development by creating meaningful employment experiences for the youths in the city.

Through partnerships and donations from individuals and groups, R3 is able to recruit, train and employ the local youth as well as provide leadership development programs using the best evidence-based practices.

They believe that meaningful employment is more than a paying job with significant tasks. It is also supposed to create experiences that allow will allow the youth to discover their strengths and talents while learning how they fit into the world.

R3's values hold that everyone in the community can contribute to the world with their knowledge, skills and abilities, either on the assembly line or corner office.

Their classes and mentorship programs help develop trainees with skills and confidence to help them in their careers. They also provide temporary job experiences, meaning that they hire them rather than teaching. Through building partnerships with local businesses, R3 believes they can help in employing people with others.

R3 Development office is located at 2197 East St. Louis, IL 62202.

To volunteer with R3, go to https://www.r3dev.org/volunteer-with-us.

For more information about R3, visit https://www.r3dev.org/.

