Community Highlight: St. Louis Association of Community

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis Association of Community Organizations, also known as SLACO, is St. Louis Neighborhood Associations' umbrella organization. SLACO offers support to its member organization and provides a variety of community-based programs.

The orgainization is guided by the principles of democracy, self-determination and undying faith in the people's wisdom and goodness.

To support the neighborhood, SLACO has run several programs and projects this year, such as "Neighborhoods United for Change 2021", "Emerging Leaders Institute 2021", "Keeping It Clean (KIC) 2021", "Neighborhood History Project", and "Gateway Neighborhood Fund".

Historically, SLACO has made numerous action campaigns. Currently, they are focusing on fostering dialogue between the police and community as well as improving the relationship among members in the neighborhood.

Among their legislative and administrative victories include advancing legislation to curb property speculation and an ordinance to revise the city's liquor ordinance. Their effort on housing partnership has helped develop around 500 units of new housing in the St. Louis city area.

Members of SLACO participate in the effort of reducing crime through their close partnership with the local police department. They also supported the establishment of a police sub-station at the Etzel Place Apartments leasing office, the location of SLACO.

Their effort helps coordinate the West End Neighbor's leadership in adapting towards the Neighborhood Ownership Model, which the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office implemented.

SLACO is located at 5888 Plymouth Ave., St. Louis, MO. For more information about their organization and programs, visit their website.

If you wish to contribute to their cause, contact them at (314) 361-9406 or email info@slaco-mo.org.

