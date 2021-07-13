Yoga, nature at Hatha Hike on July 24

Quang Nguyen Vinh/Pexels

COLLINSVILLE, IL — Sacred Roots Wellness invites you to Hatha Hike, an event that infuses yoga and nature. It will take place at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey Street Collinsville, IL, on Saturday, July 21, 2021, from 9-11 a.m. CDT.

Participants will hike throughout this sacred place, enjoy the peaceful environment, discover wildlife and a piece of Native American history, and reach the top of Monk's Mound.

The organizer, Sacred Roots Wellness, is introduced by Tanya Henderson. Her program introduced a healing practice that incorporates yoga, herbs and food as a daily medicine. She credited nature and its blessings as the greatest healer, which impacts her works and implements it to work with individuals from two to 93 years old.

Henderson's love for nature inspires her to raise awareness in integrative health & wealth by absorbs the traditional methods of healings into modern-day lifestyles through plants.

Taking plants as food and medicine granted her new opportunities, like spending eight years teaching nutrition-based cooking classes to students and families at the Berkeley Unified School District.

She also became the founder of the Women of Color Herbal & Healing Retreat and the Co-Founder of the late California Women of Color Herbal Symposium.

As part of its mission, Sacred Roots Wellness is trying to connect communities with nature and all the health and wellness benefits of outdoor activities. Combining the love of hiking and nature with yoga would help in accomplishing this mission.

Participants will be guided through one of the hiking routes at this site. A short guided yoga practice and intention setting will start this hiking adventure. During the hike, participants will intersperse a few asanas and breathwork with walking mediation to help connect them with nature.

All people are welcome to join, including those without yoga or hiking experience. Pets are also welcome, provided they are kept on a leash.

This is a free event. You can register through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hatha-hike-an-infusion-of-yoga-nature-tickets-156452576869?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

For inquiries, please contact (646) 852-4631 or email sacredrootswellness.earth@gmail.com.

To learn more about Sacred Roots Wellness, visit their website at https://www.sacredrootswellness.earth/.

