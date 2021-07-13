Ayomude Aruwajoye, College of Nursing student wins $10,000 Loretta Ford Centennial Scholarship

Michael Longmire/Unsplash

ST. LOUIS, MO – University of Missouri–St. Louis’ Ayomide Aruwajoye student of College of Nursing in the Doctoral of Nursing Practice was named one of five receivers of the inaugural $10,000 Loretta Ford Centennial Scholarship.

Aruwajoye was inspired by her father and mother. Her father, a pastor had been helping homeless people of the member of the church while her mother worked in the childcare profession. Aruwajoye’s interest in helping people led her to study at the College of Nursing.

In 2017, she earned her Baccalaureate Nursing Degree (BSN) then she continued her Doctoral of Nursing Practice (DNP) program, where she currently is finishing the degree. Last month when she was announced as the receiver of the Loretta Ford Centennial Scholarship, her journey in becoming a nurse practitioner was helped.

The Loretta Ford Centennial Scholarship will provide a one-time $10,000 scholarship funding to help receivers pursuit their degree and improve patient care. The American Association of Nurse Practitioners established the scholarship to honor Loretta C. Ford in December 2020. The honor was Ford helped create the curriculum for the nurse practitioner program in 1965.

Aruwajoye had only known about the scholarship three days before the application deadline. Working with Executive Director for Graduate Practice Programs Cathy Koetting, Aruwajoye managed to write a strong application.

She shared about the difficulty working as a dialysis nurse in the pandemic, and about her father who suffered from pancreatic and colon cancer.

She also shared her dream which she shared with her father. She and her father had a ten-year plan to open a nursing school in Nigeria, where her father was born.

“My father always motivates me to be the best version of myself. He gave me the push to do the program and progress in life and work to make things better for other people.” Aruwajoye said.

