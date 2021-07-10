Editor wanted at St. Louis University

geralt/Pixabay

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis University is looking for a full-time editor. They will proofread, edit, and coordinate the design, production, and distribution of academic medical journals and manage the institute's online manuscript system and reprint requests.

They will be responsible for:

Performing introductory editing of articles to ensure conformity with the journal and American Medical Association style and working on website updates with publishers.

Taking good care of content quality for submitted news using knowledge of English grammar along with American Medical Association style and strong editing skills and compiling annual journal index for publication as well as working with journal layout, in which knowledge of Adobe InDesign is required.

Giving customer service to advertisers, authors, editors, and reviewers, handling reprint permission requests and overseeing student workers and interns.

Manage online manuscript system, which includes checking manuscripts, helping authors with uploads and submissions, ensuring that the Authors' Guide has been followed (mechanical review), confirming electronic files are ready for peer review, making sure that authors have completed copyright and financial disclosure forms, responding to revision comments, updating author profiles, inputs production data and preparing correspondence.

Candidates must have strong verbal and written communication skills as well as interpersonal skills, knowledge of medical terms, ability to maintain confidentiality, attentiveness to detail, and able to use a personal computer and numerous software such as Microsoft Office, Adobe Professional, InDesign, and Photoshop.

Candidates must have a degree in Communication, English, Journalism, or a related field and two years minimum related experience.

Interested candidates can apply by clicking this link.

