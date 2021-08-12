Living Consciously — 13 Things That Make Each And Every Day Amazing

unsplash

Exercise — 5–6 days a week of exercise, with 2–4 days of cardio, is a lot but something that will keep you fit and active. Drinking-Water — 1.5L a day at minimum, but ideally 3L of water + 1L for every hour of exercise that day. Meditation — 10 Minutes a day of silence, peace, and self-understanding is more than enough to drastically improve your life. Scheduling the Day — Not just the productive stuff; scheduling everything. This is the best way to control your day, leading to more chances and opportunities at Joy, Happiness, and the life you want. Improvements — Every day check how the day went. What went well that could go even better tomorrow? What did not go so well and what will you do to make it better tomorrow? Improvements & all big life changeschanges happenhappen one day at a time. Reading — Any amount of reading is good if done consistently. More is usually better, but you can also have too much of a good thing. 15–60 Minutes of reading is a nice, comfortable and productive middle. Personal Hygiene & Housework — A little every day goes a long way here as well. Keep yourself looking fresh and clean for your own sake and keep your environment tidy for the sake of your mind. Dreaming Big — I have a personal vision folder and a whiteboard I look at every single day. Pictures, sentences, and quotes that remind me of why I do what I do. We often forget these when it really counts. If you want to be motivated fully and every day then this makes this a must. Working — Not for someone else but for my own dreams. As much time as I can, every single day needs to go into what I want my life to look like and who I wish to become. This is your life, this is all for you, so you might as well work on this too! Spend as much of your remaining free time as you can doing what you love or working on creating that. 1 Hour per day at minimum. Changing the Narrative — “We are what we think, all that we are arises with our thoughts, with our thoughts we make the world.” — Buddha. So much of who we start with our thoughts. If we think positively about ourselves or our life that will reflect itself in our day, much like the reverse will as well. To make this amazing find some time each day (alarms help) to write down what you think about and what you want to think about. This will make the greatest ally out of your greatest enemy; your own mind. Improving Beliefs — Success, Being Lucky, and being anything else, for that matter, starts with believing it. Believing is Seeing. For this reason, write down 1 thing a day of your past that proves to you what you wish to believe in. You have had examples of this before, make sure you find them! Being Grateful — Life is beautiful and amazing, we just forget it amongst everything that is going on. Remind yourself of why you love your life and what you have going for you. There is always something. Laughing — Life is too short to spend even a single day not smiling or laughing. Read a joke, watch a funny video, and however you can crank out just one smile.

"Always do whatever you want to do"

