Four Fake Nice Gestures That Are Actually Manipulative

Not only are we duped more often than we know, but manipulators often forget they are doing it. During childhood, the habit was entrenched. It gave them what they wanted: out of trouble and into good standing with the authorities. For years, it went undetected. They are extremely excellent at what they do by the time you interact with them as adults. Here are four indications that you're being played like a violin by their grin.

The Gift's Curse

My ex-girlfriend got me a set of Bluetooth headphones for my birthday many years ago. I did all I could to make them function. They bothered my ears, however, and they constantly fell out. I switched back to my old corded headphones.

Unfortunately, this choice has caused me a great deal of pain. “It's a pity you aren't utilizing those $150 headphones I bought you,” she said every time we went to the gym. She had been bringing it up for months. It felt as though I'd given the devil money.

Humans are reciprocal creatures by nature. Giving and receiving in return is the foundation of a healthy relationship. A power imbalance results from a lack of reciprocity. Gifts are a popular weapon for manipulation because of this.

Worse, giving gifts is a frequent technique used by abusers. Michael Jackson's accusers all claimed that he lavished them with extravagant presents. They felt a strong bond with him, especially when it came to defending him.

We finally agreed with my aforementioned ex that once a present is delivered, it is freed. There are no clawbacks in the area. They can't be used as a weapon in debates. Thank goodness we figured it out after just 300 battles. Reciprocity is essential, but don't let it become a game of sorts. Gifts should be avoided.

Ben Franklin's Influence

This technique is used by the most skilled manipulators, and you can too, in a positive manner. It's one of the simplest methods to win someone's approval.

Ben Franklin had a political foe who was giving anti-Franklin speeches. “He who has once done you a favor will be more willing to do you another than he whom you yourself have obliged,” Franklin recalled an old saying. Then he requested a rare book from that political foe. Ben then handed it back to him with a heartfelt thank you letter. Their political animosity disappeared overnight, and Franklin gained a new buddy.

Requesting a favor is a sign of trust and necessity. That individual has a sense of being selected. You're implying that they possess skills, abilities, or resources that you lack. It plays on their fears and anxieties. It causes cognitive dissonance if you don't know or are upset with the requester: why am I assisting someone I don't know or am angry with?

When your brain sees you acting irrationally, it concludes that you just like the individual. After all, we ask individuals we trust and care about for favors. Be wary of demands for favors from individuals who have a vested interest in you.

There was never a problem.

Gaslighting is a frequent type of manipulation that is often misunderstood. It's from the drama "Gas Light," which was written in 1938. While his wife is gone, he has a domineering spouse who constantly shifting things about the house. When his wife asks why things have changed, he claims that nothing has changed. Then, over the course of weeks and months, he gradually reduces the brightness of their lights. When she brings it up, he keeps asking if she's seeing things and how she's feeling. She ultimately comes to the same conclusion.

Gaslighting is a kind of manipulation in which the victim starts to doubt reality. Your parents, for example, may claim that a childhood trauma never occurred. “Oh, you're just imagining things, that never happened!” they'll reply with a grin. Even if you've seen them arrive home hours late every night, your spouse may claim they've never been late. Gaslighting will lead to some of the most acrimonious arguments you'll ever have in your relationship. Don't be afraid to call it out.

Breadcrumbing is a real danger.

When a person expresses a lot of interest in you, this is known as breadcrumbing. They vanish if you take the initiative to get together, establish plans, or do anything more substantial.

They offer you just enough signals to keep you interested, as the name suggests. They like everything you post on social media, send you messages, even flirt with you in person. They may communicate infrequently or seem to come and go in spurts. If you bring up making a commitment when you're already dating, they may become irritated or transform into a sudden zen philosopher extolling the benefits of freedom.

A lady I met on Bumble breadcrumbed me. I learned too late that she'd just ended a relationship and was on the mend. She never took dating seriously. Mixed signals are the most common indication of breadcrumbing, and they nearly always indicate that the other person isn't interested in you. Trust your gut sense when it comes to making decisions. My own has improved with time, but it was fairly accurate with people even when I was young and stupid. I'm guessing yours is as well.

The issue with posts like these is that you've all inadvertently learned how to be more manipulative. However, it is where your defensive mechanism is located.

Just remember that speaking the truth is actually beneficial for you. And, when the urge to lie is most, resisting it and being truthful has been shown to be beneficial to your physical health.

To refresh your memory, here's a recap: four phony pleasant indicators of deceitful conduct

Requesting favors from you in order to gain your favor. The Ben Franklin Effect should be avoided at all costs.

As a means of creating a debt for you, they will shower you with presents. Humans are naturally reciprocal creatures. Strings are often concealed.

They act as if there was never an issue, to begin with. They manipulate you into doubting reality.

They are just interested enough in you to retain your attention. They're just giving you crumbs and have no intention of feeding you a meal.

