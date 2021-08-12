This Long-Awaited Technology May Finally Change the World

Consider this scenario: a technology is presently being tested that,

if given to the public, would usher in a long-awaited energy revolution. This innovative technology has the potential to be both safer and more efficient than anything now available.

It will have an impact on both the commonplace and the extraordinary, such as power tools, toys, computers, and cellphones, as well as medical gadgets, spaceships, and the creative new vehicle designs required to wean us off fossil fuels.

We've known about this technology for millennia, but we've only been able to take tiny steps toward its development up until now. Hundreds of millions of dollars are being invested in research, with billions more to be invested once the technology is developed and distributed.

This description may sound eerily similar to fusion power. However, it's really alluding to future advancements in battery technology, particularly solid-state batteries.

While both fusion power and solid-state batteries have been branded as technologies of the future but never of the present, solid-state materials have seen significant advances and investments over the years.

Not only are many big businesses and reputable experts engaged today, but it seems that these batteries will be launched in the next several years.

battery

When this elusive, revolutionary technology is eventually ready for mass production, what can we expect?

Batteries are simply devices that store and transfer chemical energy into electrical energy. The cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator are the four major components.

The electrodes are the cathode and anode. When electrons are transferred from one electrode to the other, an electrical current is created. Electrons are transferred from the negatively charged anode to the positively charged cathode in this instance.

The two electrodes' function is to generate our electric current. Positively charged ions may pass between the two electrodes thanks to the electrolyte solution. The flow of electrons is therefore balanced. Finally, the separator separates the two electrodes and prevents short-circuiting of the battery.

The electrolyte is a significant distinction between our present batteries and future solid-state batteries. A liquid electrolyte is used in today's lithium-ion batteries.

Unfortunately, some chemicals in the liquid electrolyte allow for the formation of dendrites, which are crystalline structures. Long, pointed whiskers produced by the dendrites may pierce the separator and induce short-circuiting, resulting in hazardous explosions.

Solid-state batteries, as its name implies, contain a solid electrolyte that prevents the development of these dangerous dendrites.

Not to mention what occurs when the electrolyte transitions from liquid to solid-state.

The battery has a greater energy density, which reduces the danger of fires and explosions. It also takes up less space and can function in a broader temperature range.

Let's take a look at what this means for cars, for example.

The short driving range of electric cars is by far their most significant disadvantage today. On a full charge, an electric car may go 250–300 miles (402–483 kilometers). Depending on whether the car is charging at a station or using a normal outlet at home, it may take anywhere from an hour to 17 hours to fully charge. Electric cars, on the other hand, are anticipated to continue to gain popularity and ultimately take over the automobile industry. To get there, they'll have to increase their range to at least 450 miles (724 kilometers) while keeping prices low.

Now, let's talk about solid-state batteries.

Electric cars will have a range that is twice or treble that of today's automobiles. Companies may choose for a smaller, lighter battery that charges quicker or a battery that is the same size but has a significantly greater range. Charge times are also slashed to only 15 minutes.

When we look at Samsung's solid-state battery advances, we can see that they were able to create a battery that can be charged and discharged 1,000 times and has a range of 500 miles (805 kilometers) per charge. This is 500,000-mile battery life. All while being able to function well in temperatures that are more severe.

This may be the end for gasoline-powered cars. For laptops and cellphones, this implies the gadgets may survive days on a single (very rapid) charge, extending the battery's total lifetime from two to more than ten years.

Medical equipment may become more portable and small, and solid-state batteries could be used in future space technologies due to their wider temperature range.

Powerful corporations have taken notice of this potential. Volkswagen, Ford, BMW, Hyundai, Toyota, and Bill Gates have all made substantial investments in solid-state research. QuantumScape, a Bill Gates-backed firm, has developed solid-state batteries with ceramic layers that are resistant to dendrite formation and can function at lower temperatures.

By 2025, Toyota plans to deliver a limited number of cars using solid-state batteries.

The most intriguing development, though, comes from someone you've probably never heard of.

A research group headed by physicist John Goodenough has filed a patent for glass and more severe temperatures, the ceramic solid-state battery that is stable, non-flammable, quicker charging and has three times the energy storage capacity of a standard lithium-ion battery.

This was accomplished by forming an electrode in the battery using sodium or lithium. Moreover, the battery is inexpensive and is expected to endure over 2,000 charge and discharge cycles. The glass battery's operating temperature range is -4o F to 140o F (-20o C to 60o C).

Goodenough isn't your typical scientist. He is the recipient of eight scientific honors, including the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. His previous world-changing inventions include the lithium-ion battery and the RAM required to operate the computer.

His participation, along with that of a slew of big competitors, has brought the solid-state battery within striking distance. In only three or four years, we may see a restricted distribution of this technology, however, it is impossible to predict when it will be available to the general population.

The battery is much more than mere convenience. It is a crucial component in the world's salvation. More competent electric cars have the potential to create a significant change in the automotive industry, moving away from more polluting gas vehicles.

Solid-state batteries may also be made from environmentally benign elements, such as the sodium present in our abundant ocean water. But maybe more than anything, the advent of solid-state batteries will symbolize the potential of our most creative minds: the capacity to bring a technology that we've known about for centuries and dreamed about for decades to fruition.

It does not have to be a technology of the future indefinitely; it may also be a technology of today.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.