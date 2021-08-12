Will Bitcoin Ever Rule the World?

What is cryptocurrency?

Cryptography is used to produce and control cryptocurrencies, which are digital currencies that are created and maintained using sophisticated encryption methods. With the introduction of Bitcoin in 2009, cryptocurrency went from being a theoretical idea to (virtual) reality. While Bitcoin grew in popularity throughout the years, it drew considerable investor and media interest in April 2013, when it reached a new high of $266 per bitcoin after rising 10-fold in the previous two months. At its height, Bitcoin had a market value of almost $2 billion, but a 50% drop soon after prompted a heated discussion over the future of cryptocurrencies in general and Bitcoin in particular. Will these alternative currencies ultimately replace traditional currencies and become as common as dollars and euros? Or are cryptocurrencies just a craze that will go away soon? Bitcoin has the key to the solution.

The Near Future

Some of the current restrictions of cryptocurrencies, such as the fact that a computer crash may wipe out one's digital wealth or that a virtual vault can be plundered by a hacker, may be solved in the future via technical advancements. What will be more difficult to overcome is the underlying contradiction that bedevils cryptocurrencies: the more popular they grow, the more regulation and government scrutiny they will face, eroding the core basis for their existence.

Despite the fact that the number of businesses accepting cryptocurrency has constantly grown, they remain in the minority. In order for cryptocurrencies to become more extensively utilized, they must first acquire consumer acceptability. Except for the technologically savvy, their considerable complexity compared to traditional currencies will likely discourage most individuals.

A cryptocurrency that wants to join the mainstream financial system may have to meet a variety of requirements. It would have to be mathematically complex (to avoid fraud and hacker attacks) but simple to understand for consumers; decentralized but with adequate consumer safeguards and protection; and maintain user anonymity without serving as a conduit for tax evasion, money laundering, and other criminal activities. Given how difficult these requirements are to meet, is it conceivable that in a few years' time, the most popular cryptocurrency would have characteristics that lie between highly controlled fiat currencies and today's cryptocurrencies? While that prospect seems unlikely, there is little question that as the dominant cryptocurrency at the moment, Bitcoin's success (or lack thereof) in dealing with the difficulties it confronts will have a significant impact on the fortunes of other cryptocurrencies in the years to come.

Is it a Good Idea to Invest in Cryptocurrencies?

If you're thinking about investing in cryptocurrencies, you should approach it like any other extremely speculative endeavor. In other words, accept the possibility of losing the majority, if not all, of your investment. A cryptocurrency, as previously mentioned, has no inherent worth other than what a buyer is prepared to pay for it at any given moment. This makes it very vulnerable to large price fluctuations, increasing the chance of a loss for an investment. On April 11, 2013, for example, Bitcoin fell from $260 to about $130 in a six-hour period. If you can't handle that level of risk, seek assets that are more suited to your needs. While opinions on the merits of Bitcoin as an investment remain split — proponents point to its limited quantity and increasing use as value drivers, while critics view it as simply another speculative bubble - a cautious investor would do well to ignore this discussion.

Conclusion

The advent of Bitcoin has prompted a discussion regarding its and other cryptocurrencies' futures. Despite recent problems, Bitcoin's popularity since its inception in 2009 has sparked the development of other cryptocurrencies such as Etherium, Litecoin, and Ripple. A cryptocurrency that wants to join the mainstream financial system would have to meet a variety of requirements. While that prospect seems unlikely, it is certain that Bitcoin's success or failure in coping with the difficulties it confronts will have a significant impact on the fortunes of other cryptocurrencies in the years ahead.

