Why Are So Many Good Women Single?

Women are more educated than ever before. In addition, there are more single women than ever before.

good women

Is it a terrible thing? No, but it didn't stop my wife from asking the question after meeting yet another lovely lady on the hunt for love.

Something is occurring, make no mistake... In the year 2000, the United States had 26 million singles. By 2020, the figure had risen to 36 million.

Many people select this position, yet many more would choose something else.

The Naked Facts

Data suggests that there is a scarcity of educated, available males for women.

Data indicates that males are unsure whether or not women like them.

Men are capable of excelling in a wide range of areas. Take a look at Einstein, Plato, or that guy who always wins on Jeopardy. When it comes to romance, though, many guys are naive.

From the "most popular inquiry on the internet," we may deduce that many guys are a little confused on this front (from the popular site, Quora).

Is the most often asked question, "How can I become rich?" or do you want to be promoted? or do you want to lose weight?

- No.

“Does she like me?” is the most frequently asked question on Quora.

Isn't that insane? Men are putting in a lot of effort to interpret these signals from women to the point that they're turning to Quora to see whether she likes them.

Why don't you ask the lady?

So, we're off down the rabbit hole...

Is Feminism to Blame for the End of the Dating Game?

The simple inquiry, "Why are so many excellent women single?" may draw eyebrows, as though women are supposed to be in more relationships than males. This is less and less the case, and furthermore, a lady who genuinely sought my opinion asked me the question.

The first thing I can say about my peers is that the majority of them wish they understood what today's lady wants.

When you open a door for a lady, a rural girl may smile warmly, while an assertive city girl may scowl (men, instead of being offended, see it as important information). So, what am I going to do? Always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always, always

The roles of men and women are changing. Women are better at navigating the choppy seas. Men tend to get disoriented.

New questions emerge in the psyche of a man, such as: Am I acting too masculine? Is it too feminine? Women don't like macho guys, do they? Is it now the public's worst enemy?

This does not make for a self-assured guy!

BTW, there's just one way to be a man: be open, honest, and eager to learn. That is the greatest piece of advice I can provide. We can't blame feminism; we have to change with the times or perish, just like any other species.

There is a Manpower Shortage for Women, Which Possibly Indicates "Wild Times"?

There are fewer males than women. Furthermore, millennials research found that for every four women who graduate from college, just three males do so. That's a 25% disparity among educated males.

Both men's and women's conduct is influenced by this, and not in a positive manner.

Author Jon Birger went so far as to examine the dating cultures of 35 major public and private schools in his book DATE-ECONOMICS “The agreement is clear,” he told NBC. When males are abundant several the dating culture becomes more conventional and monogamous.”

When women are in plenty, as they are among millennial college graduates today, “dating culture is less monogamous and more libertine; women are more likely to be regarded as sex objects rather than passionate love interests,” according to Birger.

“What I discovered is that schools that are 50/50 or predominantly male have far more conventional dating cultures,” Birger said. “On the other hand, institutions with 60 percent or more female students tend to have the most raunchy hookup cultures.”

Women may now wield power if they so choose.

Women's increased authority, coupled with this knowledge, according to Birger, may tip the scales in their favor.

“Once millennial daters understand why the society is the way it is, they will be more equipped to make changes. “Just because today's dating culture places a low emphasis on monogamy doesn't mean you can't go against the grain,” Birger said.

If someone piques your attention, he advises women to make the first approach since confidence is a powerful magnet.

Women can no longer wait for males to make the first move, as has been the custom for millennia, now that feminism has arrived to help level the playing field.

“Women who are willing to make the first move with males have a tremendous advantage,” the author added.

Don't be concerned; be joyful.

Many women, as well as many men, prefer to be single for a number of reasons. However, these results should help individuals searching for love to find a fair playing field.

Because happiness (focused on the good) is the most appealing trait a person can have, it increases your chances of finding someone (if that's what you're looking for). In any case, it's a whole new world waiting to be explored when you're ready.

