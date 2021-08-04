The World Is Infected With A Fever

Fevers are an important component of the immune system's reaction. “Fever seems to play a crucial role in helping your body fight off a variety of infections,” according to the Mayo Clinic study.

Fever may be scary for some people. I know individuals who take fever reducers like Tylenol or acetaminophen as soon as they feel a fever coming on. Others will not attempt to break them artificially. I'm not a medical professional. It is entirely up to you what you do if you have a fever.

Fevers in myself and my children have always been addressed as symptoms rather than causes. I agree with the above statement.

Some of the most frequent symptoms of a fever

When I have a fever, I get hallucinations. I'm clutching to a bed-roll attached to the side of a steep mountain face, fighting not to slide off into a bottomless chasm, in some weird dreams.

I'm fully awake at other times, and things become a little... interesting. When you're feverish, do either of these things happen to you?

This condition, known as febrile hallucinations, seems to be more prevalent than I realized.

I was more impacted by hallucinations as a kid, which resulted in some odd recollections that I won't get into here. My eldest kid is also affected by fevers. Above 102°, he becomes fruit-loops, seeing things that aren't there, talking nonsense, the works.

Fevers may produce a variety of odd symptoms in addition to hallucinations. Some of them may be very frightening.

Another perspective on global warming

This tale is the consequence of treating the important problem of global warming as if it were a global epidemic. When you think about it in terms of what a fever does to a person, it's quite amazing. I realize it's an unusual analogy. I'm not insane enough to believe it's a literal equal, but I am crazy enough to test out a fresh perspective. Another point to note is that I am not a geologist. I simply like to think about strange things and sometimes write about them.

Here's what started me thinking, if you're still with me.

Fevers have a specific function. They are a defensive mechanism that a healthy immune system may use on occasion. You don't become ill from fevers. When you're already ill, they happen. A fever is your body's effort to heal you.

…

The duration of a day... to the development of clouds... may all be affected by minute changes in the Earth's core temperature.

What if the planet is acting in this manner? I can't tell you whether the core of the Earth is warming or if it's only the surface temperature and atmosphere since I'm not a geologist or whatever specialist scientific type studies Global Warming and Climate Change. That's something I'd want to know. The scientists who research these topics, according to this lengthy essay, aren't sure either.

They understand that minute changes in the temperature of the Earth's core and the molten iron that flows around it may affect everything from the length of a day (measured in milliseconds) to the development of clouds ionized by the Earth's magnetic fields. That cloud development has a lot to do with whether the sun's heat is reflected or retained. So there you have it.

Regardless, it makes sense for humanity to strive to minimize human-caused warming rather than attempting to chill the globe directly, even if we could (Ice-Nine anyone?)

An account of my firstborn kid

My firstborn daughter had a high fever when she was quite little. Her mother and I were attempting to trust God for our daughter's health, knowing that fever isn't the enemy (typically). We had also read Robert Mendelsohn's book, How to Raise a Healthy Child Despite Your Doctor, by a physician and author.

Mendelsohn argues in his book that fever isn't the cause and therefore doesn't need to be addressed. Unless the temperature exceeds 104 degrees. Then it's time to pay attention, although he adds that no long-term damage develops until a temperature reaches 105° for at least an hour.

The temperature of our 18-month-olds was 104.5°!

God speaks first, followed by the Doctor.

I begged God not to take my only child as a punishment for my crimes because I was afraid for her life. My wife was attempting to contact our pediatrician on the phone. “The penalty for your crimes was paid by my only child,” a voice (“thought”) oddly comforted me.

A bath in tepid water, recommended by the doctor, would bring the fever down faster than baby Tylenol.

My wife prepared a lukewarm bath for our limp, hot-water-bottle princess, while I held her. She burned silently on my chest, normally so chatty, engaging, and curious. I was praying, hot tears pouring down her tiny crimson body.

I knelt down when the bath was ready and carefully put my little daughter into the room temperature water, keeping my hands on her frail body. With a soft washcloth, I carefully sponged her hot back.

Into the flames, out of the frying pan

“How do you feel about that?” I purred as peacefully as I could.

Her eyes shot wide, focused on somewhere far away from my face.

“Rachel?” I addressed her blank stare. She started to tremble violently as they rolled into the tops of their sockets.

I dragged her little trembling, convulsing, wet form from the water before realizing what was occurring, shouting “Jesus!” and “Rachel!” in alternate breaths.

I overheard my wife screaming into the phone as she dialed 9-1-1.

I frantically held my writhing daughter to my chest, mindful not to drop her to the damp tile floor.

I held her quivering, jerking body for the longest 30 seconds of my life. I continued calling her name, but she didn't answer.

When she eventually did blink, she did it with a small shiver. She had no idea why I was clutching her so tightly and seeming so terrified. In her beautiful little sing-song baby voice, she said, "What's wrong, daddy?"

The paramedics come.

EMTs came within minutes. They entered our small house via the front entrance. They provided a professional sense of serenity to our anxious environment. They checked over our kid in minutes, who was suddenly noticeably colder to the touch.

The technician said flatly, “Febrile seizure.” The other capped heads agreed with a nod. They murmured in unison, "Febrile seizure."

I'd never heard of the phrase before. It may happen when a fever rises or falls too quickly. This may cause a seizure in certain individuals. It may also be caused by a fever that rises too fast. Our young daughter got one as a result of one of them.

They told us that she was in good health. A tragedy has been avoided. She was fortunate in that she never had another. It was a one-time event, but it was a memorable one.

Is there a metaphorical link here?

For a reason, I revealed my strange reaction to fevers and this terrible tale about my kid. It's because I got this strange idea today: the world is infected with a fever. It's a unique perspective on global warming. Perhaps even in a helpful manner.

Fevers are a sign of an underlying problem. The effort to cure the symptom, such as lowering a temperature with a tepid bath or fever-reducing medications, may cause unintended side effects or prolong the disease.

Many individuals are considering how to address the issue of global warming. The whole planet is infected with a fever. I simply don't know whether we've found the right pathogens yet. We need a thorough, precise diagnostic of the true nature of the "disease."

Fever may make some individuals act strangely. It's documented in the literature. What if the present state of denial, cognitive dissonance, and detachment from factual truth is a worldwide metaphor for a fever-induced hallucination?

Some efforts to treat the fever (which is just a sign of underlying viral or bacterial illness), such as the one we made with my daughter, may cause the body to convulse, seize, and lose consciousness. I was completely unprepared for that terrifying prospect as a new father of an 18-month-old.

What is the best way to deal with the world's fever?

What if something similar occurs when we are attempting to cure the world's fever? Could attempting to address the problem of global warming cause convulsions? Could we already be witnessing symptoms of convulsion?

I think there's a good chance they're already occurring. From fires to floods, climate disasters are happening at an alarming pace. Political battle lines have already been drawn, with usual venom. Labels are being given out. You're automatically a radical socialist/communist if you care about the environment. The economic consequences will be much more severe.

Many Pollyannas are unconcerned. They will ridicule, scoff, and mock, and make no attempt to fight the underlying problems, just as they are deaf to science when it comes to Covid.

Science may sometimes be lethal.

In some respects, many people's apprehension about putting their faith in capital S is understandable. Science is simple to comprehend. Because, let's face it, the world's finest scientists have utilized their genius to develop the most powerful and efficient methods to kill us all, not always in the service of humanity. It's referred to as nuclear weapons. And it's not enough to simply invent the technology. If they didn't cooperate with a lip-smacking, blood-thirsty military establishment in order to deploy it, they'd be damned.

Please don't argue with me about whether a traditional conclusion to WWII would have resulted in more deaths. We'll never know for sure. What we do know is that more than half a million people were murdered by two science-made bombs.

Solving the problem of global warming is an opportunity for atonement.

Nobel Prizes, as well as other achievements of science and art, are named after Alfred Nobel, the creator of dynamite. You won't have to search far to find irony or absurdity.

As a result, I can empathize with doubters. I'm also sceptical. However, there's no need to be obstinately dumb.

Skepticism has been brought down upon science. Solving the problem of global warming is an opportunity for atonement. Before there are none of us left to praise, respect, and award awards for their achievements, it will require a Manhattan Project-sized effort to reverse the trend.

With my young daughter, I was trying to put my faith in God. I was also attempting to let nature to take its course. And I was listening to trustworthy physicians' advise via the pages of a book and over the phone lines.

We all do our hardest to collect data and make the best choice we can.

Even so, I was caught off guard by sudden spasms.

On a global basis, we must be ready for them. It's possible that things may become a lot scarier before they get better.

The problem of global warming will be resolved.

There is one thing that is certain. Global Warming will be a thing of the past. It will be resolved. This fever will pass, and whatever germs are combustible will be burned away.

Yes, the issue will be resolved. Humans may or may not be a part of the solution, or may be left standing after the convulsions have stopped.

