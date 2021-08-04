The World Is Infected With A Fever

tymnec

Fevers are an important component of the immune system's reaction. “Fever seems to play a crucial role in helping your body fight off a variety of infections,” according to the Mayo Clinic study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9kzJ_0bHR4wjz00
Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

Fever may be scary for some people. I know individuals who take fever reducers like Tylenol or acetaminophen as soon as they feel a fever coming on. Others will not attempt to break them artificially. I'm not a medical professional. It is entirely up to you what you do if you have a fever.

Fevers in myself and my children have always been addressed as symptoms rather than causes. I agree with the above statement.

Some of the most frequent symptoms of a fever

When I have a fever, I get hallucinations. I'm clutching to a bed-roll attached to the side of a steep mountain face, fighting not to slide off into a bottomless chasm, in some weird dreams.

I'm fully awake at other times, and things become a little... interesting. When you're feverish, do either of these things happen to you?

This condition, known as febrile hallucinations, seems to be more prevalent than I realized.

I was more impacted by hallucinations as a kid, which resulted in some odd recollections that I won't get into here. My eldest kid is also affected by fevers. Above 102°, he becomes fruit-loops, seeing things that aren't there, talking nonsense, the works.

Fevers may produce a variety of odd symptoms in addition to hallucinations. Some of them may be very frightening.

Another perspective on global warming

This tale is the consequence of treating the important problem of global warming as if it were a global epidemic. When you think about it in terms of what a fever does to a person, it's quite amazing. I realize it's an unusual analogy. I'm not insane enough to believe it's a literal equal, but I am crazy enough to test out a fresh perspective. Another point to note is that I am not a geologist. I simply like to think about strange things and sometimes write about them.

Here's what started me thinking, if you're still with me.

Fevers have a specific function. They are a defensive mechanism that a healthy immune system may use on occasion. You don't become ill from fevers. When you're already ill, they happen. A fever is your body's effort to heal you.

The duration of a day... to the development of clouds... may all be affected by minute changes in the Earth's core temperature.

What if the planet is acting in this manner? I can't tell you whether the core of the Earth is warming or if it's only the surface temperature and atmosphere since I'm not a geologist or whatever specialist scientific type studies Global Warming and Climate Change. That's something I'd want to know. The scientists who research these topics, according to this lengthy essay, aren't sure either.

They understand that minute changes in the temperature of the Earth's core and the molten iron that flows around it may affect everything from the length of a day (measured in milliseconds) to the development of clouds ionized by the Earth's magnetic fields. That cloud development has a lot to do with whether the sun's heat is reflected or retained. So there you have it.

Regardless, it makes sense for humanity to strive to minimize human-caused warming rather than attempting to chill the globe directly, even if we could (Ice-Nine anyone?)

An account of my firstborn kid

My firstborn daughter had a high fever when she was quite little. Her mother and I were attempting to trust God for our daughter's health, knowing that fever isn't the enemy (typically). We had also read Robert Mendelsohn's book, How to Raise a Healthy Child Despite Your Doctor, by a physician and author.

Mendelsohn argues in his book that fever isn't the cause and therefore doesn't need to be addressed. Unless the temperature exceeds 104 degrees. Then it's time to pay attention, although he adds that no long-term damage develops until a temperature reaches 105° for at least an hour.

The temperature of our 18-month-olds was 104.5°!

God speaks first, followed by the Doctor.

I begged God not to take my only child as a punishment for my crimes because I was afraid for her life. My wife was attempting to contact our pediatrician on the phone. “The penalty for your crimes was paid by my only child,” a voice (“thought”) oddly comforted me.

A bath in tepid water, recommended by the doctor, would bring the fever down faster than baby Tylenol.

My wife prepared a lukewarm bath for our limp, hot-water-bottle princess, while I held her. She burned silently on my chest, normally so chatty, engaging, and curious. I was praying, hot tears pouring down her tiny crimson body.

I knelt down when the bath was ready and carefully put my little daughter into the room temperature water, keeping my hands on her frail body. With a soft washcloth, I carefully sponged her hot back.

Into the flames, out of the frying pan

“How do you feel about that?” I purred as peacefully as I could.

Her eyes shot wide, focused on somewhere far away from my face.

“Rachel?” I addressed her blank stare. She started to tremble violently as they rolled into the tops of their sockets.

I dragged her little trembling, convulsing, wet form from the water before realizing what was occurring, shouting “Jesus!” and “Rachel!” in alternate breaths.

I overheard my wife screaming into the phone as she dialed 9-1-1.

I frantically held my writhing daughter to my chest, mindful not to drop her to the damp tile floor.

I held her quivering, jerking body for the longest 30 seconds of my life. I continued calling her name, but she didn't answer.

When she eventually did blink, she did it with a small shiver. She had no idea why I was clutching her so tightly and seeming so terrified. In her beautiful little sing-song baby voice, she said, "What's wrong, daddy?"

The paramedics come.

EMTs came within minutes. They entered our small house via the front entrance. They provided a professional sense of serenity to our anxious environment. They checked over our kid in minutes, who was suddenly noticeably colder to the touch.

The technician said flatly, “Febrile seizure.” The other capped heads agreed with a nod. They murmured in unison, "Febrile seizure."

I'd never heard of the phrase before. It may happen when a fever rises or falls too quickly. This may cause a seizure in certain individuals. It may also be caused by a fever that rises too fast. Our young daughter got one as a result of one of them.

They told us that she was in good health. A tragedy has been avoided. She was fortunate in that she never had another. It was a one-time event, but it was a memorable one.

Is there a metaphorical link here?

For a reason, I revealed my strange reaction to fevers and this terrible tale about my kid. It's because I got this strange idea today: the world is infected with a fever. It's a unique perspective on global warming. Perhaps even in a helpful manner.

Fevers are a sign of an underlying problem. The effort to cure the symptom, such as lowering a temperature with a tepid bath or fever-reducing medications, may cause unintended side effects or prolong the disease.

Many individuals are considering how to address the issue of global warming. The whole planet is infected with a fever. I simply don't know whether we've found the right pathogens yet. We need a thorough, precise diagnostic of the true nature of the "disease."

Fever may make some individuals act strangely. It's documented in the literature. What if the present state of denial, cognitive dissonance, and detachment from factual truth is a worldwide metaphor for a fever-induced hallucination?

Some efforts to treat the fever (which is just a sign of underlying viral or bacterial illness), such as the one we made with my daughter, may cause the body to convulse, seize, and lose consciousness. I was completely unprepared for that terrifying prospect as a new father of an 18-month-old.

What is the best way to deal with the world's fever?

What if something similar occurs when we are attempting to cure the world's fever? Could attempting to address the problem of global warming cause convulsions? Could we already be witnessing symptoms of convulsion?

I think there's a good chance they're already occurring. From fires to floods, climate disasters are happening at an alarming pace. Political battle lines have already been drawn, with usual venom. Labels are being given out. You're automatically a radical socialist/communist if you care about the environment. The economic consequences will be much more severe.

Many Pollyannas are unconcerned. They will ridicule, scoff, and mock, and make no attempt to fight the underlying problems, just as they are deaf to science when it comes to Covid.

Science may sometimes be lethal.

In some respects, many people's apprehension about putting their faith in capital S is understandable. Science is simple to comprehend. Because, let's face it, the world's finest scientists have utilized their genius to develop the most powerful and efficient methods to kill us all, not always in the service of humanity. It's referred to as nuclear weapons. And it's not enough to simply invent the technology. If they didn't cooperate with a lip-smacking, blood-thirsty military establishment in order to deploy it, they'd be damned.

Please don't argue with me about whether a traditional conclusion to WWII would have resulted in more deaths. We'll never know for sure. What we do know is that more than half a million people were murdered by two science-made bombs.

Solving the problem of global warming is an opportunity for atonement.

Nobel Prizes, as well as other achievements of science and art, are named after Alfred Nobel, the creator of dynamite. You won't have to search far to find irony or absurdity.

As a result, I can empathize with doubters. I'm also sceptical. However, there's no need to be obstinately dumb.

Skepticism has been brought down upon science. Solving the problem of global warming is an opportunity for atonement. Before there are none of us left to praise, respect, and award awards for their achievements, it will require a Manhattan Project-sized effort to reverse the trend.

With my young daughter, I was trying to put my faith in God. I was also attempting to let nature to take its course. And I was listening to trustworthy physicians' advise via the pages of a book and over the phone lines.

We all do our hardest to collect data and make the best choice we can.

Even so, I was caught off guard by sudden spasms.

On a global basis, we must be ready for them. It's possible that things may become a lot scarier before they get better.

The problem of global warming will be resolved.

There is one thing that is certain. Global Warming will be a thing of the past. It will be resolved. This fever will pass, and whatever germs are combustible will be burned away.

Yes, the issue will be resolved. Humans may or may not be a part of the solution, or may be left standing after the convulsions have stopped.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_a8bfdcd92b7901ef14b0d4c0889d77cc.blob

Tymnec is community, publish article related to technology news.

Bisbee, AZ
9 followers
Loading

More from tymnec

Why DogeCoin Might Be The Next Big Thing In Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk is clearly promoting DogeCoin as the next big cryptocurrency. He has previously said that he would enjoy the irony of a joke cryptocurrency being the next main payment coin. DogeCoin, on the other hand, has several problems at the present.Read full story

How Dogecoin be used ?

An online tipping system is a popular application of Dogecoin. Give someone some Dogecoin if you appreciate what they wrote in the Dogecoin Reddit community. It contributes to the community's welcoming reputation.Read full story

This Pandemic Is a Never-Ending War

That's not me in the picture. But I understand the concern on this man's face. It's self-explanatory. What if the pandemic never comes to an end? What if the New Normal isn't some tweaked version of the Old Normal, but simply...this? What if what we are currently experiencing — this constant state of anxiety and change, as well as the daily back-and-forth and in-and-out of masks and lock-downs — is what the twenty-first century will be like? What if the economic recovery fails to materialize, or if it merely worsens the situation?Read full story

is crypto heading for the bear market or will it recovery?

The cryptocurrency market is presently in a bear market. This is a major decision that crypto investors and experts alike should not take lightly. Analysts have made premature bear-market predictions on two occasions this year based on off-the-shelf criteria (a 20 per cent drop in a market benchmark).Read full story

Regulators are scrutinizing and banning cryptocurrency companies. What is causing this, and will it continue?

Regulators from all around the globe have recently targeted bitcoin businesses. Binance, for example, has been banned in the United Kingdom and Malaysia, while BlockFi has been prohibited in many places throughout the United States, and all exchanges have been outlawed in China. This is because of increasing regulatory worries over cryptocurrencies, as well as bank lobbying, both of which should fade as cryptocurrencies mature.Read full story

Accounting Fraud at Worldcom: An Informative Article

WorldCom's Accounting Fraud In 1984, LDDS started operations in the southern states, providing services to local retail and business clients. It was originally a loss-making business, therefore Bernie J. (Bernie) Ebbers was recruited to manage it. It took him less than a year to turn the business around. LDDS was the fourth biggest long-distance carrier in the United States at the end of 1993.Read full story

Siding with Well-Known Brands to Take Advantage of E-Commerce Growth Opportunities

An argument in support of partnering with well-known companies to take advantage of e-growth commerce's possibilities. One reason why established companies may be better positioned to take use of e-development commerce's possibilities is that they are more likely to have the financial and other resources necessary to take advantage of the opportunity. This is because established brands are more likely to have greater access to money, such as bigger bank loans or even venture capitalists, since they are already regarded as more dependable and financially stable, prompting banks to lend and venture capitalists to consider the investment as viable.Read full story

Investing in a Country by Multinational Corporations ?

However, these institutions may bring with them lax ethical standards that serve to exploit developing countries' plight rather than provide the critical support required for national economic and social development. When a multinational invests in a host country, the investment is likely to be large (given the size of the companies).Read full story

An interesting way of investing ?

Within the stock universe, thematic investing may be used in a variety of ways, but it usually involves a top-down approach to investment. This may be the way ahead, especially for a country like India with such little stock market participation. It focuses on selecting a broad topic without having to study or sort through the multitude of specific companies and managements that each given industry may have to offer. This kind of investment basically diversifies risk and protects investors from the volatility that may be associated with a single company.Read full story

Early Childhood Care and education With Brain Development

According to experts, 90 percent of brain development happens before the age of five. Our children are at danger of slipping behind by the time they enter Kindergarten if we don't start thinking about education in the early years.Read full story

Health and fitness may seem to be synonymous, but they are not.

They are two distinct terms that represent two distinct meanings. Health is defined as the absence of sickness or injury, while fitness is defined as the body's capacity to operate efficiently and effectively in work and leisure activities, to resist illnesses, and to respond to emergency circumstances.Read full story

Why is bitcoin going to zero?

Bitcoin has become a religion. That's both a plus and a minus. It implies that the fanatics are ready to invest massive sums of money into the crypto flagship in order to maintain it there forever. It also blinds them to facts that contradicts their worldview.Read full story
12 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy