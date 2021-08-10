Beaverton, OR

Unique Coffee Drinks and Fun People at Brickhaus Coffee: How To Enjoy A Friday Morning

Trista Signe Ainsworth

Brickhaus Coffee in the Beaverton RoundPhoto by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

My sister-in-law, who is here visiting us, discovered this cute coffee shop in the Beaverton Round. I knew we both had to visit on a Friday morning to take in the experience.

As soon as I walked in, I was in love with this place!

It feels like a fun, quirky, and welcoming space. I love all of the bright strings of lights, local coffee, pastries, and art in this shop.

They serve locally roasted Longbottom Coffee in many different styles. I appreciate that they are an accomplished coffee shop, serving drinks not seen elsewhere, yet they maintain a relaxed vibe.

We opted to try their shakerato, cortado, house brew, and two pastries.

The welcoming, home-like space at Brickhaus Coffee.Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

A shakerato is a drink I had not experienced before. It is created in a cocktail shaker with espresso, sugar, and ice. I love that it is freshly prepared with care here, and the flavor combination is excellent without being too sweet.

Shakerato Drink from Brickhaus Coffee in the Beaverton Round.Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

Next, their cortado was delicious. It is a small four-ounce espresso drink with just a touch of steamed milk. It is a coffee drink I enjoy once in a while, and I was so happy to see it on the menu.

When my sister-in-law ordered her house brew coffee, the barista asked how much cream she wanted in her coffee. They have a cute chart with characters. You can point to one and tell them how light you want your brew.

Creamer Crew coffee cream chart at Brickhaus Coffee in the Beaverton Round.Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

Their pastries are brought in fresh each morning from the local bakery La Provence. We actually saw one of the Brickhaus employees go out to collect the boxes of pastries that morning.

Fresh Marionberry Cream Cheese Scone from Brickhaus Coffee in Beaverton.Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

We opted first for their marionberry cream cheese scone. It was moist, flavorful, and had big, juicy berries on top. I appreciate that it was not too sweet and had a delicious layer of berry cream cheese in the middle.

Strawberry Croissant from Brickhaus Coffee in the Beaverton Round.Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

Our other choice was a flower-shaped strawberry croissant. I love that it had fresh strawberry jam in the middle. The layers of buttery and flaky pastry were delightful.

We had a fun time chatting with the owner of the coffee shop as she gifted us each a sticker. I love her tradition of handing out colorful stickers to her customers each day.

I enjoyed relaxing in a comfortable chair at Brickhaus after my sister-in-law left for her office. I love a cozy space to read a book and sip coffee on a quiet Friday morning.

It was fun to observe regular customers and guests enter the shop. It sometimes felt like a family reunion, with talk of a new puppy or a firstborn baby on the way.

The love of people was apparent in this space, from the abundance of comfortable seating, lovely decor, and conversation. I also appreciate the ample outdoor seating in front of and on the side of the coffee shop. It is also near a park, so you can enjoy your coffee on a park bench as well.

Brickhaus Coffee with Outdoor Seating at the Beaverton Round.Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

This coffee shop is conveniently located next to a Max stop at the Beaverton Round. This is a growing area filling up with shops, apartments, offices, and more.

It is also near the BG Food Cartel food cart pod. Since there are few options for coffee at the food carts, stop here for your caffeine fix before heading out for lunch.

Here is all the information you need for your visit to Brickhaus Coffee:

Location:

12600 SW Crescent St #110, Beaverton, OR 97005 (Beaverton Round)

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 6:30 am to 4:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 9 am to 2 pm

Phone:

(503) 718-7748

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/BrickhausCoffee/

