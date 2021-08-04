Chopstix Grill Serves Up Love On A Plate

Crispy Pork Egg Rolls from Chopstix Grill in Hillsboro, Oregon Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

Visiting Chopstix Grill in Hillsboro, Oregon feels like coming home. This lovely family-run restaurant serves a variety of beautiful Vietnamese dishes as well as the Hawaiian breakfast specials from the previous owners of the cafe.

Chopstix Grill took over Malosi Island Cafe just a few short months ago. The transformation is wonderful and I applaud their efforts to make the place their own.

I have visited here three times, and each time felt welcomed into a family atmosphere.

The first time I came to have lunch with a dear friend, as she had come there and gotten take out many times. She raved about the food and the friendliness of the people.

I had the lemongrass chicken with rice for lunch, and I was hooked.

I love the generous portion, the curry-like sauce of the dish, and the fresh rice served with it. Every dish is restaurant quality but has a touch of home-cooking as well.

One night my husband and I came in to order some takeout for dinner.

First, we ordered the shrimp fried rice. It is lovingly presented with fresh vegetables fanned out on the side, and has a lot of shrimp and vegetables mixed in. I loved the subtle flavors of this dish which our whole family loved.

Shrimp Fried Rice from Chopstix Grill in Hillsboro, Oregon Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

Next, we ordered the chicken yakisoba. It was very tasty. I loved all of the large chunks of fresh veggies tucked in as well as the flavorful and juicy chicken.

My son loved their chicken yellow curry with rice. It is mild, yet very tasty indeed. It was the first time he had tried a Vietnamese curry. I highly recommend this dish.

Stir Fried Yakisoba with Vegetables and Chicken from Chopstix Grill Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

Lastly, we tried their pork egg rolls. They were different than some egg rolls we tried, but they were very crispy and generous with their portion, dipping sauce, and garnishes.

Spam and Egg Breakfast Sandwich at Chopstix Grill in Hillsboro, Oregon Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

Next, we decided to come back on a Saturday to try their breakfast. Each time I was there, I craved one of their Vietnamese iced coffees, but it was too late in the day for caffeine.

My husband and I opted to eat at one of their lovely outdoor umbrella tables on this sunny day.

He ordered their spam and egg sandwich served on a brioche bun with a healthy dose of guacamole, tomato, and other delicious toppings. I am usually not a fan of spam, but the egg was cooked perfectly and the sandwich had a lovely flavor.

Avocado Toast Topped with Eggs and Tomatoes at Chopstix Grill in Hillsboro Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

I opted for their avocado toast with egg and tomato. It is beautifully presented and is a very large portion. The eggs were cooked to perfection and I loved all of the seed sprinkles on top as well as the whole grain bread. It could have used a little more salt, but I found it to be delicious all the same.

Vietnamese Iced Coffee at Chopstix Grill in Hillsboro, Oregon Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

Finally, our favorite part- the drinks!

I was so excited to try their iced Vietnamese coffee, as one of my favorite places that used to serve it closed long ago.

I was not disappointed because their coffee is strong, but is tempered by the slight sweetness of sweetened condensed milk. It had the perfect blend of bracing coffee and sweetness all in one cup. I would gladly return for this steller beverage.

Strawberry Smoothie at Chopstix Grill in Hillsboro, Oregon Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

Last but not least, my husband ordered their strawberry smoothie.

I love that the smoothies they make here are real. They use fresh strawberries, milk, vanilla, and little else in this smoothie. You can taste how fresh and authentic it is. There are no powders, fillers, or sorbets used in their drinks.

It tasted so fresh, yummy, and smooth just like a fruit smoothie should be.

One of the employees and owners of the restaurant had now gotten to know us from our previous visit and we loved chatting with her after we finished our meal. She is very personable and friendly.

When you go to Chopstix Grill, you will feel like you are part of a beautiful family. That is how we felt and we cannot wait to return.

Here is all of the information you need to visit Chopstix Grill for a flavorful breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Note: If you visit their website, it is mainly used for online ordering. You can order food to pick up at the restaurant, or for delivery. In order to view their online menu, a pop-up box will appear on the website. Choose the restaurant pick-up option, even if you are browsing, and that will allow you to view the menu below.

Location:

880 NE 25th Ave Suite 6, Hillsboro, OR 97124

Hours:

Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 8 pm

Sunday: Closed

Phone:

(971) 864-6989

Website:

https://chopstix-grill.square.site/

Follow me to see more food and drink reviews in Beaverton, Hillsboro and Beyond! ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.