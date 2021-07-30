Tacontento Truck Serves Up Generous and Flavorful Tacos, Burritos and Quesadillas

Tacontento Taco Truck in Hillsboro, Oregon Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

We ran across this gem of a taco truck while driving along Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro. This stretch of road is a haven for delicious Mexican food.

In fact, we loved the friendly service and delicious food at this truck so much, we went back for more.

You can come upon this truck just before you get to the main part of Hillsboro. It is located near many small businesses and has wonderful customer service.

We were intrigued by their Azteca offerings, which means that they add chopped cactus leaves to your tacos, burritos, or tortas. If you have never tried this, you are in for a big treat.

Cactus leaves are very healthy and have a wonderful flavor. According to a Healthline article, it is rich in antioxidants and can help regulate blood sugar.

We tried a variety of offerings at this lovely taco truck.

First were their trademark barbacoa tacos. Barbacoa is a slow-cooked pulled beef that is very soft and flavorful. When it is expertly cooked and topped with onion and lime, it is heavenly!

I appreciate that their servings are very generous and I love they include toppings of fresh lime slices and radishes. We opted for no cilantro because we are not fans. However, if you love it, they will add it.

These tacos were juicy and full of flavor. As I write this, I crave some more!

Barbacoa Tacos From Tacontento Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

Next, we ordered their al pastor tacos. They were very flavorful, with just the right spices mixed in. We decided to have these Azteca style, with the cactus strips on top. I really loved the addition of the cactus. It added more flavor and pizazz to the dish.

Al Pastor Tacos with Cactus from Tacontento (Aztec Style) Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

On our next trip, we opted to try one of their burritos and quesadillas.

We ordered a chicken burrito and a vegetarian quesadilla. We were thrilled with both choices as their portion sizes are huge!

The chicken burrito was full of juicy grilled chicken, beans, rice, guacamole, and more. I highly recommend you also ask for their green salsa with it. Pure heaven! I could not believe how huge this burrito was! We got two meals out of it!

Menu on the side of the Tacontento Truck Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

Last but not least, we loved the vegetarian quesadilla. It is often hard to find vegetarian options at taco trucks. I appreciate they had this quesadilla on the menu.

We got a side of rice and beans with the quesadilla which were delicious as well.

The quesadilla was packed with grilled red and yellow bell peppers and onions. I love this choice of vegetables. It also came with a side of sour cream and a small salad of fresh lettuce and tomato on the side.

This also lasted us for two meals due to its large and generous size.

I really appreciate the hard-working folks at Tacontento. I love the play on words here because "contento" means "happy" in Spanish. They are certainly one happy taco truck.

Vegetarian Quesadilla with Peppers and Onions Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

I invite you to try the amazing tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more at Taconento today!

Location:

1555 SE Tualatin Valley Hwy, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday: 3 pm to 9 pm

Saturday and Sunday: 11 am to 9 pm

Tuesday: CLOSED

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/Tacontento-1130988003721670/

