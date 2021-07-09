Oaxacan Grocery in Hillsboro Serves Up Tasty Tamales And More! How To Enjoy This Hidden Gem

Super Mercado La Guelaguetza in Hillsboro, Oregon Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

We were so intrigued by the signs at this Mexican grocery store that we stopped by three times on a Saturday.

La Guelaguetza, named after an annual Oaxacan cultural festival, has many surprises in store for you!

Originally we planned to enjoy breakfast there. On the sign, it said "desayuno," or breakfast in Spanish.

However, when we went into the store to inquire about breakfast, they said to come back at 11:00 am. When we came back, there was no evidence of breakfast. There were just groceries and a young lady setting up a stand outside to sell shaved ice and roasted corn cups.

Meat Counter and Deli Section of the store Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

When we came back a third time, we decided to head straight to the back to the deli counter.

There we found treasures! Oaxacan tamales!

Mole and Green Salsa Tamales from Super Mercado La Guelaguetza Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

They had chicken mole tamales and chicken tamales with green salsa. We decided to get three of each kind. The lady behind the counter was helpful and packed up our tamales.

These tamales are a little bit spicy, but they have so much flavor. They are so delicious that our son ate them even though he normally does not like spicy food. Authentic tamales are a special treat!

After that, we decided to look around the store. We ended up purchasing a Mexican cola and a grapefruit soda as well as two bags of chips.

The Mexican chips we bought at Super Mercado La Guelaguetza Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

I was so in love with the fact this store carried Rancheritos chips. Those were my favorite chips the year I lived in Mexico, and they are difficult to find in most stores. They bring back great memories of bus trips!

This store has a lot to offer in a small space.

The produce section Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

They have a full stock of fruit and vegetables, a meat counter, sodas galore, and much more. You can pick out Mexican pastries, or pan dulce such as conchas from a delightful display.

I love that they have an extensive collection of Mexican candies as well.

Mexican candy section Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

I happen to be a big fan of the sweet, salty, and spicy varieties. Many of the candies are made with tamarind, salt, and chili powder. I love this combination!

Another candy that I love is called Marzipan. It is not made from almonds but finely ground peanut powder. I saw a chocolate-dipped version of this delight offered at this store.

They also have a wide variety of dry goods from beans to granola, tea, coffee, and more.

I find it fun to shop and explore a grocery store like this one and pick out things I normally would not buy. It is an adventure close to home and feels like you are in Mexico.

Mexican pastry selection at the store. Photo by the Author: Trista Signe Ainsworth

The cases full of pan dulce or sweet bread remind me of the late evenings when we would stop by our neighborhood bakery to pick out some treats for a snack served with a glass of milk. I loved to grab a metal tray and some tongs and select my favorite bread.

I want to come here again to get more tamales and to buy some groceries to create something delicious at home.

Perhaps we will find more delights for sale outside. We were told sometimes they sell tacos on a grill outside the store.

You never know the surprises you will find when you visit a corner store. You may have to stop by more than once, but it will be worth it!

I invite you to stop by this store, pick up some tamales, chips, sodas, candies, and other treats this weekend!

Supermercado La Guelaguetza Location:

18895 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Aloha, OR 97006

Hours:

Monday-Sunday 8 am to 9:30 pm

Phone:

503-649-5369

